Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 12, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols who are bookworms

The leader of BTS, RM is known for his vast knowledge and love of literature. He often shares book recommendations with fans, inspiring many to pick up a book

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS RM

This talented vocalist and actress is a true book aficionado. Seohyun loves reading and is often seen with a book in hand, prompting fans to nickname her "Bookworm Queen.

Image:  SM Entertainment 

GIRLS' GENERATION Seohyun

This talented musician devours books in his free time. Jae's love of literature often influences his songwriting, adding depth and meaning to his lyrics

Image:  JYP Entertainment 

DAY6 Jae

This charismatic Japanese member of NCT loves to curl up with a good book. Yuta's passion for reading extends to diverse genres, showcasing his intellectual curiosity

Image:  SM Entertainment 

NCT Yuta

The "Nation's Little Sister" is also a literary enthusiast. IU loves reading and often incorporates quotes and references into her songs and lyrics

IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment 

This funny and talented singer is also a bookworm. Hani enjoys reading and often shares her favorite books and authors with fans on social media

Image:  Banana Culture

EXID Hani

The youngest member of Red Velvet loves to read. Yeri finds solace in books and enjoys sharing her love of reading with fans

Image:  SM Entertainment 

RED VELVET Yeri

This talented singer, songwriter, and actor is also a bookworm. Jin Young loves reading and often shares book recommendations with fans

Image:  JYP Entertainment 

GOT7 Jin Young

This talented rapper and singer is known for his love of reading. Wonwoo enjoys reading manga and often shares his favorite titles with fans

Image:  Pledis Entertainment 

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo

This talented dancer and singer is also a bookworm. Kai loves to read and often shares his favorite books and authors with fans

Image:  SM Entertainment 

EXO's Kai

