Top 10 K-pop idols who are bookworms
The leader of BTS, RM is known for his vast knowledge and love of literature. He often shares book recommendations with fans, inspiring many to pick up a book
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS RM
This talented vocalist and actress is a true book aficionado. Seohyun loves reading and is often seen with a book in hand, prompting fans to nickname her "Bookworm Queen.
Image: SM Entertainment
GIRLS' GENERATION Seohyun
This talented musician devours books in his free time. Jae's love of literature often influences his songwriting, adding depth and meaning to his lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
DAY6 Jae
This charismatic Japanese member of NCT loves to curl up with a good book. Yuta's passion for reading extends to diverse genres, showcasing his intellectual curiosity
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Yuta
The "Nation's Little Sister" is also a literary enthusiast. IU loves reading and often incorporates quotes and references into her songs and lyrics
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
This funny and talented singer is also a bookworm. Hani enjoys reading and often shares her favorite books and authors with fans on social media
Image: Banana Culture
EXID Hani
The youngest member of Red Velvet loves to read. Yeri finds solace in books and enjoys sharing her love of reading with fans
Image: SM Entertainment
RED VELVET Yeri
This talented singer, songwriter, and actor is also a bookworm. Jin Young loves reading and often shares book recommendations with fans
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 Jin Young
This talented rapper and singer is known for his love of reading. Wonwoo enjoys reading manga and often shares his favorite titles with fans
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo
Click Here
This talented dancer and singer is also a bookworm. Kai loves to read and often shares his favorite books and authors with fans
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Kai