april 10, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idols who are extra funny

Pujya Doss

Image:  Woollim Entertainment

Mijoo (Lovelyz)

This queen of randomness is the embodiment of meme culture, delivering unexpected laughs with her quirky humor and witty remarks

Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Chaeyoung (TWICE)

With her quick wit and comedic timing, Hani can turn any situation into a hilarious anecdote. Her natural charm and down-to-earth personality make her even more endearing

Image:  Banana Culture Entertainment

Hani (EXID)

Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE)

Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian

Jin (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope's infectious laughter and cheerful personality light up any room, solidifying his status as BTS's sunshine and entertainer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs

JB (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Super Junior's Heechul is a master of variety shows, known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and memorable comedic moments

Heechul (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment.

