Top 10 K-pop Idols who are extra funny
Pujya Doss
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Mijoo (Lovelyz)
This queen of randomness is the embodiment of meme culture, delivering unexpected laughs with her quirky humor and witty remarks
Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeyoung (TWICE)
With her quick wit and comedic timing, Hani can turn any situation into a hilarious anecdote. Her natural charm and down-to-earth personality make her even more endearing
Image: Banana Culture Entertainment
Hani (EXID)
Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches
Image: RBW Entertainment
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE)
Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope's infectious laughter and cheerful personality light up any room, solidifying his status as BTS's sunshine and entertainer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs
JB (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
Super Junior's Heechul is a master of variety shows, known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and memorable comedic moments
Heechul (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment.