Heading 3

april 10, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idols Who Are Secret Foodies

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

RM's love for food is no secret, often sharing his culinary adventures on social media. From gourmet meals to street food, he savors every bite

Sana's bright smile shines brightest when she's indulging in her favorite foods. With her contagious enthusiasm, she turns every meal into a delightful experience

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sana (TWICE): 

Chanyeol's passion for food is evident in his frequent cooking videos and restaurant visits. With his hearty appetite, he enjoys exploring various cuisines

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol (EXO): 

Seulgi's love for food is reflected in her cheerful personality. From trying new dishes to sharing recipes, she embraces every culinary adventure with enthusiasm

Image: SM Entertainment

Seulgi (Red Velvet): 

Jin's playful nature shines when it comes to food. From his mukbangs to his cooking escapades, he enjoys savoring delicious meals and sharing laughter with fans

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS): 

Heechul's foodie adventures are well-known among fans. With his witty commentary and love for gourmet dishes, he adds flavor to every dining experience

Image: SM Entertainment

Heechul (Super Junior): 

Yeri's love for food is evident in her bubbly personality. Whether it's trying exotic snacks or cooking homemade meals, she enjoys every culinary journey

Yeri (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

V's appreciation for food is as diverse as his taste in music. From fine dining to street food, he enjoys exploring different cuisines with gusto

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS): 

Joy's love for food is evident in her bright smile. With her adventurous spirit, she enjoys trying new dishes and sharing her culinary experiences

Joy (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Hwasa's passion for food is as fiery as her stage presence. From spicy delicacies to international cuisines, she embraces every culinary adventure with gusto

Hwasa (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here