Top 10 K-pop Idols Who Are Secret Foodies
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
RM's love for food is no secret, often sharing his culinary adventures on social media. From gourmet meals to street food, he savors every bite
Sana's bright smile shines brightest when she's indulging in her favorite foods. With her contagious enthusiasm, she turns every meal into a delightful experience
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (TWICE):
Chanyeol's passion for food is evident in his frequent cooking videos and restaurant visits. With his hearty appetite, he enjoys exploring various cuisines
Image: SM Entertainment
Chanyeol (EXO):
Seulgi's love for food is reflected in her cheerful personality. From trying new dishes to sharing recipes, she embraces every culinary adventure with enthusiasm
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Jin's playful nature shines when it comes to food. From his mukbangs to his cooking escapades, he enjoys savoring delicious meals and sharing laughter with fans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS):
Heechul's foodie adventures are well-known among fans. With his witty commentary and love for gourmet dishes, he adds flavor to every dining experience
Image: SM Entertainment
Heechul (Super Junior):
Yeri's love for food is evident in her bubbly personality. Whether it's trying exotic snacks or cooking homemade meals, she enjoys every culinary journey
Yeri (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
V's appreciation for food is as diverse as his taste in music. From fine dining to street food, he enjoys exploring different cuisines with gusto
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Joy's love for food is evident in her bright smile. With her adventurous spirit, she enjoys trying new dishes and sharing her culinary experiences
Joy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
Hwasa's passion for food is as fiery as her stage presence. From spicy delicacies to international cuisines, she embraces every culinary adventure with gusto
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW