Top 10 K-pop idols who are young and popular
ENHYPEN's dynamic dancer gained fame from "I-LAND." Charismatic and skilled, he mesmerizes with his performances
Image: BE:LIFT LAB
Ni-Ki (ENHYPEN) (19 years old)
IVE's youngest member captivates with powerful vocals and adorable visuals. Rising star shining brightly in the K-pop scene
Image: Starship Entertainment
Leeseo (IVE) (17 years old)
TXT's multitalented maknae impresses with his bright personality, multilingual abilities, and remarkable vocal range
Hueningkai (TXT) (20 years old)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Former center of IZ*ONE, now leading IVE with stunning visuals and remarkable leadership. A rising star in the industry
Jang Wonyoung (IVE) (18 years old)
Image: Starship Entertainment
From "Produce 48" to LE SSERAFIM, Yunjin stuns with powerful vocals and multilingual skills. A captivating presence on stage
Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM) (21 years old)
Image: Source Music
TXT's eldest member showcases strong rap skills, captivating dance moves, and natural leadership qualities. A true all-rounder in the industry
Yeonjun (TXT) (23 years old)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
aespa's main vocalist mesmerizes with her impressive vocal range and unique tone, adding depth to the group's sound
Winter (aespa) (22 years old)
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina (aespa) (22 years old)
Image: SM Entertainment
Leader and main dancer of aespa, Karina shines with her powerful dance skills and commanding stage presence
Elegant dancer with a figure skating background, Sunghoon captivates hearts with his charm and talent
Sunghoon (ENHYPEN) (20 years old)
Image: BE:LIFT LAB
Click Here
ITZY's charismatic main dancer and lead rapper exudes confidence and fierceness, captivating audiences with her stage presence
Ryujin (ITZY) (21 years old)
Image: JYP Entertainment