Top 10 K-pop Idols Who Speak Multiple Languages
Pujya Doss
Image: SM Entertainment.
SHINee's Key
A multilingual maestro, Key impresses with mastery in Korean, Japanese, English, and Mandarin, showcasing his linguistic prowess as a veteran idol
Radiating charisma worldwide, CL commands attention with multilingual finesse in French, Japanese, English, and Korean, solidifying her status as a global impact
Image: The Black Label.
CL
BTS's leader and rapper, RM, shines as a language master, effortlessly conversing in Korean, English, and Japanese. His linguistic skills complement his outstanding leadership
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' RM
Beyond Thai, Lisa's language versatility extends to English, Korean, and Japanese, showcased through countless videos, highlighting her proficiency in various settings
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Lisa
A multitalented force, Jackson seamlessly communicates in Korean, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, adding linguistic prowess to his impressive repertoire
Image: Team Wang.
GOT7's Jackson Wang
With a deep industry history, Sandara converses fluently in Tagalog, English, Korean, and Japanese, reflecting her diverse linguistic abilities
Image: D-Nation Entertainment.
Sandara Park
Fluent in German, English, Korean, and Mandarin, YangYang surprises fans with his impressive linguistic skills, adding to his charm as a member of WayV
WayV's YangYang
Image: SM Entertainment.
Hailing from Los Angeles, Amber masters English, Mandarin, and Korean, reflecting her diverse linguistic skills that contribute to her dynamic presence in the industry
Image: Steel Wool Entertainment.
f(x)'s Amber
A gifted dancer and multilingual talent, Ten effortlessly speaks Thai, Mandarin, English, and Korean, showcasing linguistic prowess alongside his captivating performances
NCT's Ten
Image: SM Entertainment.
With an impressive career, Henry commands respect. Fluent in Korean, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, his linguistic versatility adds a unique dimension to his multifaceted journey
Henry
Image: Monster Entertainment Group