may 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idols Who Speak Multiple Languages

Pujya Doss

Image:  SM Entertainment.

SHINee's Key

A multilingual maestro, Key impresses with mastery in Korean, Japanese, English, and Mandarin, showcasing his linguistic prowess as a veteran idol

Radiating charisma worldwide, CL commands attention with multilingual finesse in French, Japanese, English, and Korean, solidifying her status as a global impact

Image:  The Black Label.

CL

BTS's leader and rapper, RM, shines as a language master, effortlessly conversing in Korean, English, and Japanese. His linguistic skills complement his outstanding leadership

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' RM

Beyond Thai, Lisa's language versatility extends to English, Korean, and Japanese, showcased through countless videos, highlighting her proficiency in various settings

Image:  YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Lisa

A multitalented force, Jackson seamlessly communicates in Korean, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, adding linguistic prowess to his impressive repertoire

Image:  Team Wang.

GOT7's Jackson Wang

With a deep industry history, Sandara converses fluently in Tagalog, English, Korean, and Japanese, reflecting her diverse linguistic abilities

Image: D-Nation Entertainment.

Sandara Park

Fluent in German, English, Korean, and Mandarin, YangYang surprises fans with his impressive linguistic skills, adding to his charm as a member of WayV

WayV's YangYang

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Amber masters English, Mandarin, and Korean, reflecting her diverse linguistic skills that contribute to her dynamic presence in the industry

Image: Steel Wool Entertainment.

f(x)'s Amber

A gifted dancer and multilingual talent, Ten effortlessly speaks Thai, Mandarin, English, and Korean, showcasing linguistic prowess alongside his captivating performances

NCT's Ten

Image:  SM Entertainment.

With an impressive career, Henry commands respect. Fluent in Korean, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, his linguistic versatility adds a unique dimension to his multifaceted journey

Henry

Image: Monster Entertainment Group

