Top 10 K-pop idols whose MBTI is INTP
Musical genius with a poetic soul, Hyunsik crafts melodies that resonate. His introspective nature adds depth to BTOB's sound
Image Credit: Cube Entertainment.
Hyunsik (BTOB)
BTS's worldwide handsome, Jin's quick-witted humor and artistic talents shine. His introspective side contributes to BTS's emotional depth
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
Golden maknae with an INTP mind, Jungkook's artistic flair and analytical approach make him a multi-faceted force in the industry
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Ethereal and introspective, Sakura's presence adds a dreamy touch to LE SSERAFIM. Her creative spirit elevates the group's uniqueness
Image Credit: Independent.
Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)
Thoughtful and versatile, HeeSeung's INTP traits manifest in ENHYPEN's dynamic performances. His introspection adds layers to the group's storytelling
Image Credit: Belift Lab.
HeeSeung (ENHYPEN)
MAMAMOO's soulful vocalist, WheeIn's introspective nature enhances her expressive performances. Her artistic depth contributes to the group's musical prowess
Image Credit: RBW.
WheeIn (MAMAMOO)
Charismatic rapper with an analytical mind, SeoHo's INTP traits shine in ONEUS's intricate storytelling. His lyrical prowess adds depth to the group's discography
Image Credit: RBW.
SeoHo (ONEUS)
Creative and versatile, NaGyung's artistic vision contributes to fromis_9's vibrant presence. Her INTP traits shape the group's dynamic and eclectic musical style
Image Credit: Pledis Entertainment.
Lee NaGyung (fromis_9)
SEVENTEEN's introspective visual, Jun's artistic talents and analytical mindset bring a unique perspective to the group's creative process
Image Credit: Pledis Entertainment.
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Mysterious and creative, Aran's INTP traits contribute to FIFTY FIFTY's distinctive sound. His introspective lyrics and musical experimentation set the group apart
Image Credit: ATTRAKT
Aran (FIFTY FIFTY)