Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols whose MBTI is INTP

Musical genius with a poetic soul, Hyunsik crafts melodies that resonate. His introspective nature adds depth to BTOB's sound

Image Credit: Cube Entertainment.

Hyunsik (BTOB)

BTS's worldwide handsome, Jin's quick-witted humor and artistic talents shine. His introspective side contributes to BTS's emotional depth

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

Golden maknae with an INTP mind, Jungkook's artistic flair and analytical approach make him a multi-faceted force in the industry

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Ethereal and introspective, Sakura's presence adds a dreamy touch to LE SSERAFIM. Her creative spirit elevates the group's uniqueness

Image Credit: Independent.

Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)

Thoughtful and versatile, HeeSeung's INTP traits manifest in ENHYPEN's dynamic performances. His introspection adds layers to the group's storytelling

Image Credit: Belift Lab.

HeeSeung (ENHYPEN)

MAMAMOO's soulful vocalist, WheeIn's introspective nature enhances her expressive performances. Her artistic depth contributes to the group's musical prowess

Image Credit: RBW.

WheeIn (MAMAMOO)

Charismatic rapper with an analytical mind, SeoHo's INTP traits shine in ONEUS's intricate storytelling. His lyrical prowess adds depth to the group's discography

Image Credit: RBW.

SeoHo (ONEUS)

Creative and versatile, NaGyung's artistic vision contributes to fromis_9's vibrant presence. Her INTP traits shape the group's dynamic and eclectic musical style

Image Credit: Pledis Entertainment.

Lee NaGyung (fromis_9)

SEVENTEEN's introspective visual, Jun's artistic talents and analytical mindset bring a unique perspective to the group's creative process

Image Credit: Pledis Entertainment.

Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Mysterious and creative, Aran's INTP traits contribute to FIFTY FIFTY's distinctive sound. His introspective lyrics and musical experimentation set the group apart

Image Credit:  ATTRAKT

Aran (FIFTY FIFTY)

