Top 10 K-pop idols with tattoos

BTS' Jimin adorns his body with meaningful tattoos, each a tribute to BTS and their journey. Each inked design symbolizes his profound connection to the group, reflecting his unwavering dedication and love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
JIMIN:
(G)I-DLE's Soojin embraces delicate and intricate tattoos, a reflection of her artistic spirit. With eight carefully placed designs, she showcases her love for artistry and self-expression
Image: Cube Entertainment.
(G)I-DLE’s SOOJIN:
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon embraces understated elegance with her fine-line tattoos, each one a subtle expression of her individuality and personal journey
Image: SM Entertainment.
GIRLS’ GENERATION’S TAEYEON:
BTS's Jungkook wears his love for tattoos proudly, each one representing a piece of his identity and connection to his craft. His diverse collection reflects his artistic evolution and passion
BTS’ JUNGKOOK:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Former Sistar member Hyolyn showcases bold ink with a prominent cross on her abdomen, a symbol of her faith and inner strength. Her tattoo reflects her journey and resilience.
HYOLYN:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
EXO's Chanyeol commemorates his fans with a wrist tattoo, honoring their unwavering support and devotion. The date represents the creation of the EXO fan club, a testament to their bond
EXO’s CHANYEOL:
Image: SM Entertainment.
MAMAMOO WHEEIN:
Image: RBW Entertainment.
MAMAMOO's Wheein adorns herself with personal tattoos, including her cat's name in her own handwriting, reflecting her intimate connection to her beloved pet and her artistic expression
MONSTA X's MinHyuk embraces floral elegance with a back tattoo, a symbol of beauty and growth. The intricate design embodies his artistic sensibility and personal journey
MONSTA X's MINHYUK:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
BaekHo's tattoo speaks volumes with the French phrase 'N'abandonnez pas' across his heart, a reminder of resilience and determination. It reflects his strength and perseverance
BAEKHO:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
BOA's wrist tattoo, 'Chiara,' reflects her baptismal name and the concept of clarity. It serves as a poignant reminder of her journey and resilience, transforming a scar into a symbol of beauty