Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols with tattoos

BTS' Jimin adorns his body with meaningful tattoos, each a tribute to BTS and their journey. Each inked design symbolizes his profound connection to the group, reflecting his unwavering dedication and love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

JIMIN:

(G)I-DLE's Soojin embraces delicate and intricate tattoos, a reflection of her artistic spirit. With eight carefully placed designs, she showcases her love for artistry and self-expression

Image: Cube Entertainment.

(G)I-DLE’s SOOJIN:

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon embraces understated elegance with her fine-line tattoos, each one a subtle expression of her individuality and personal journey

Image: SM Entertainment.

GIRLS’ GENERATION’S TAEYEON:

BTS's Jungkook wears his love for tattoos proudly, each one representing a piece of his identity and connection to his craft. His diverse collection reflects his artistic evolution and passion

BTS’ JUNGKOOK:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Former Sistar member Hyolyn showcases bold ink with a prominent cross on her abdomen, a symbol of her faith and inner strength. Her tattoo reflects her journey and resilience.

HYOLYN:

Image: Starship Entertainment.

EXO's Chanyeol commemorates his fans with a wrist tattoo, honoring their unwavering support and devotion. The date represents the creation of the EXO fan club, a testament to their bond

EXO’s CHANYEOL:

Image: SM Entertainment.

MAMAMOO WHEEIN:

Image: RBW Entertainment.

MAMAMOO's Wheein adorns herself with personal tattoos, including her cat's name in her own handwriting, reflecting her intimate connection to her beloved pet and her artistic expression

MONSTA X's MinHyuk embraces floral elegance with a back tattoo, a symbol of beauty and growth. The intricate design embodies his artistic sensibility and personal journey

MONSTA X's MINHYUK:

Image: Starship Entertainment.

BaekHo's tattoo speaks volumes with the French phrase 'N'abandonnez pas' across his heart, a reminder of resilience and determination. It reflects his strength and perseverance

BAEKHO:

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

BOA's wrist tattoo, 'Chiara,' reflects her baptismal name and the concept of clarity. It serves as a poignant reminder of her journey and resilience, transforming a scar into a symbol of beauty

BOA:

Image: SM Entertainment.

