Top 10 K-pop Idols You Wish Were Your Best Friend
RM's wise words and humble demeanor make him the ultimate best friend material, with his leadership shining through
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
IU's down-to-earth personality and soothing voice make her the perfect confidante, radiating warmth and empathy
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Jackson's infectious energy and caring nature would make him an exciting and supportive best friend, always ready to lift your spirits
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Seulgi's sweet and approachable personality, coupled with her immense talent, would make her a loyal and trustworthy best friend
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Jin's playful humor and nurturing personality make him the ideal best friend, always ready to bring laughter and comfort
Image: Management SOOP
Jin (BTS)
Chanyeol's cheerful disposition and genuine kindness make him a fun and reliable best friend, with his infectious laughter brightening your day
Image: SM Entertainment
Chanyeol (EXO)
Hwasa's confidence and authenticity make her the perfect best friend, empowering you to embrace your true self
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Jungkook's endearing innocence and loyalty make him a cherished best friend, with his caring nature always shining through
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Taeyeon's warmth and sincerity make her an understanding and supportive best friend, with her soothing presence comforting you in times of need
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Baekhyun's playful personality and charming smile make him a delightful best friend, with his energetic presence adding joy to your life
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)