Pujya Doss

MARCH 24, 2024

Top 10 K-pop Idols You Wish Were Your Best Friend

RM's wise words and humble demeanor make him the ultimate best friend material, with his leadership shining through

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

IU's down-to-earth personality and soothing voice make her the perfect confidante, radiating warmth and empathy

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU

Jackson's infectious energy and caring nature would make him an exciting and supportive best friend, always ready to lift your spirits

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Seulgi's sweet and approachable personality, coupled with her immense talent, would make her a loyal and trustworthy best friend

Image: SM Entertainment

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Jin's playful humor and nurturing personality make him the ideal best friend, always ready to bring laughter and comfort

Image: Management SOOP

Jin (BTS)

Chanyeol's cheerful disposition and genuine kindness make him a fun and reliable best friend, with his infectious laughter brightening your day

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol (EXO)

Hwasa's confidence and authenticity make her the perfect best friend, empowering you to embrace your true self

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Jungkook's endearing innocence and loyalty make him a cherished best friend, with his caring nature always shining through

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Taeyeon's warmth and sincerity make her an understanding and supportive best friend, with her soothing presence comforting you in times of need

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Baekhyun's playful personality and charming smile make him a delightful best friend, with his energetic presence adding joy to your life

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO)

