Pujya Doss

MARCH 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Jams for a Karaoke Night

A worldwide phenomenon with catchy beats and iconic dance moves, Gangnam Style guarantees a fun-filled karaoke night for everyone

Image: P Nation

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

BLACKPINK's debut anthem boasts powerful beats and fierce rap verses, setting the stage for an electrifying karaoke performance

Image: YG Entertainment

Boombayah by BLACKPINK:

With its addictive hooks and dynamic energy, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du promises an unforgettable karaoke experience that will leave you feeling empowered

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's infectious summer hit radiates with vibrant melodies and catchy choruses, ensuring a lively karaoke session full of joy and energy

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's feel-good anthem features upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics, making it a perfect choice for a heartwarming karaoke sing-along

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt track with relatable lyrics and addictive melodies, Lovesick Girls invites you to pour your emotions out during karaoke night

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's sensual ballad mesmerizes with its captivating vocals and mesmerizing instrumentals, creating a magical atmosphere for karaoke enthusiasts

Blood Sweat and Tears by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's emotional masterpiece, Spring Day, evokes nostalgia and longing, making it a soulful choice for heartfelt karaoke performances

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its catchy melody and charming lyrics, Super Shy offers a delightful karaoke experience that celebrates the innocence of young love

Super Shy by New Jeans: 

Image: Unspecified

Sunmi's seductive anthem captivates with its hypnotic beats and alluring vocals, making it an unforgettable choice for a sultry karaoke night

Siren by Sunmi: 

Image: Abyss Company

