Top 10 K-pop Jams for a Karaoke Night
A worldwide phenomenon with catchy beats and iconic dance moves, Gangnam Style guarantees a fun-filled karaoke night for everyone
Image: P Nation
Gangnam Style by PSY:
BLACKPINK's debut anthem boasts powerful beats and fierce rap verses, setting the stage for an electrifying karaoke performance
Image: YG Entertainment
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
With its addictive hooks and dynamic energy, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du promises an unforgettable karaoke experience that will leave you feeling empowered
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's infectious summer hit radiates with vibrant melodies and catchy choruses, ensuring a lively karaoke session full of joy and energy
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's feel-good anthem features upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics, making it a perfect choice for a heartwarming karaoke sing-along
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartfelt track with relatable lyrics and addictive melodies, Lovesick Girls invites you to pour your emotions out during karaoke night
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's sensual ballad mesmerizes with its captivating vocals and mesmerizing instrumentals, creating a magical atmosphere for karaoke enthusiasts
Blood Sweat and Tears by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's emotional masterpiece, Spring Day, evokes nostalgia and longing, making it a soulful choice for heartfelt karaoke performances
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its catchy melody and charming lyrics, Super Shy offers a delightful karaoke experience that celebrates the innocence of young love
Super Shy by New Jeans:
Image: Unspecified
Click Here
Sunmi's seductive anthem captivates with its hypnotic beats and alluring vocals, making it an unforgettable choice for a sultry karaoke night
Siren by Sunmi:
Image: Abyss Company