Top 10 K-pop love songs of 3rd generation
BTS's Spring Day is a poetic journey through longing and hope, with soulful melodies that echo the warmth of cherished memories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Spring Day:
BLACKPINK's Stay is a tender ballad that captures the vulnerability of love, inviting listeners to embrace moments of intimacy and connection
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Stay:
TWICE's What is Love? is a delightful exploration of romance, whimsically pondering the essence of love through catchy hooks and playful lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - What is Love?:
EXO's Universe is a soul-stirring anthem that promises eternal devotion, enveloping listeners in its emotional depth and soaring harmonies
EXO - Universe:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's One of These Nights is a haunting ballad that evokes bittersweet nostalgia, weaving a tale of longing and remembrance
Red Velvet - One of These Nights:
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT U - Without You:
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT U's Without You is a heartfelt confession of love, resonating with its poignant lyrics and stirring harmonies that capture the essence of longing
ITZY's DALLA DALLA celebrates self-love and empowerment, inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality and stand tall in the face of love's challenges
ITZY - DALLA DALLA:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Promise is a promise of unwavering devotion, expressed through powerful vocals and emotive melodies that resonate deeply with the heart
ATEEZ - Promise:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
GOT7's You Are is a tender declaration of affection, with lyrics that speak volumes about the comfort and joy found in true love's embrace
GOT7 - You Are:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry is an emotional rollercoaster, exploring the pain and healing that come with heartbreak, set to a captivating melody
SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.