Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop love songs of 3rd generation

BTS's Spring Day is a poetic journey through longing and hope, with soulful melodies that echo the warmth of cherished memories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Spring Day: 

BLACKPINK's Stay is a tender ballad that captures the vulnerability of love, inviting listeners to embrace moments of intimacy and connection

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Stay: 

TWICE's What is Love? is a delightful exploration of romance, whimsically pondering the essence of love through catchy hooks and playful lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - What is Love?: 

EXO's Universe is a soul-stirring anthem that promises eternal devotion, enveloping listeners in its emotional depth and soaring harmonies

EXO - Universe: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's One of These Nights is a haunting ballad that evokes bittersweet nostalgia, weaving a tale of longing and remembrance

Red Velvet - One of These Nights: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT U - Without You: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT U's Without You is a heartfelt confession of love, resonating with its poignant lyrics and stirring harmonies that capture the essence of longing

ITZY's DALLA DALLA celebrates self-love and empowerment, inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality and stand tall in the face of love's challenges

ITZY - DALLA DALLA: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Promise is a promise of unwavering devotion, expressed through powerful vocals and emotive melodies that resonate deeply with the heart

ATEEZ - Promise: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

GOT7's You Are is a tender declaration of affection, with lyrics that speak volumes about the comfort and joy found in true love's embrace

GOT7 - You Are: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry is an emotional rollercoaster, exploring the pain and healing that come with heartbreak, set to a captivating melody

SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here