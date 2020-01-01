Top 10 K-pop maknaes
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jungkook:
Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, captivates audiences worldwide with his exceptional vocals, dance moves, and undeniable charm
Ni-Ki, ENHYPEN's dynamic maknae, dazzles fans with his electrifying dance performances and captivating stage presence since his debut in 2020
SOURCE: BELIFT Lab
ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki:
As The Rose's youngest member, Lee Jaehyeong brings a unique energy to the band with his skilled bass playing and vibrant stage presence
SOURCE: Windfall
The Rose’s Jaehyeong:
As the maknae of Xdinary Heroes, Jooyeon shines as a bassist, main vocalist, and rapper, adding versatility to the group's dynamic sound
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Xdinary Heroes’ Jooyeon:
As ASTRO's youngest member, Yoon San Ha brings youthful charisma and vocal prowess, captivating audiences with his talent and charm since the group's debut
SOURCE: Fantiago
ASTRO’s Sanha:
As the maknaer of Stray Kids, I.N brings a blend of youthful talent and versatility, captivating fans with his charm, vocals, and piano skills since debut
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ I.N:
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
As the youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa shines with her unparalleled rap skills, mesmerizing dance moves, and global influence
BLACKPINK’s Lisa:
As SHINee's maknae, Taemin dazzles with his exceptional dance skills and charismatic stage presence, solidifying his status as a K-pop icon since his debut
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
SHINee’s Taemin:
As TXT's Hawaiian maknae, Kai Kamal Huening enchants audiences with his unique blend of vocal talent, captivating stage presence, and undeniable charm
TXT’s Heuning Kai:
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
Click Here
As the youngest member of TWICE, Tzuyu captivates audiences with her ethereal beauty and exceptional talent, contributing to the group's global success
TWICE’s Tzuyu:
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment