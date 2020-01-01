Heading 3

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop maknaes

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jungkook: 

Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, captivates audiences worldwide with his exceptional vocals, dance moves, and undeniable charm

Ni-Ki, ENHYPEN's dynamic maknae, dazzles fans with his electrifying dance performances and captivating stage presence since his debut in 2020

SOURCE: BELIFT Lab

ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki: 

As The Rose's youngest member, Lee Jaehyeong brings a unique energy to the band with his skilled bass playing and vibrant stage presence

SOURCE: Windfall

The Rose’s Jaehyeong: 

As the maknae of Xdinary Heroes, Jooyeon shines as a bassist, main vocalist, and rapper, adding versatility to the group's dynamic sound

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

Xdinary Heroes’ Jooyeon: 

As ASTRO's youngest member, Yoon San Ha brings youthful charisma and vocal prowess, captivating audiences with his talent and charm since the group's debut

SOURCE: Fantiago

ASTRO’s Sanha: 

As the maknaer of Stray Kids, I.N brings a blend of youthful talent and versatility, captivating fans with his charm, vocals, and piano skills since debut

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ I.N: 

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

As the youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa shines with her unparalleled rap skills, mesmerizing dance moves, and global influence

BLACKPINK’s Lisa: 

As SHINee's maknae, Taemin dazzles with his exceptional dance skills and charismatic stage presence, solidifying his status as a K-pop icon since his debut

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SHINee’s Taemin: 

As TXT's Hawaiian maknae, Kai Kamal Huening enchants audiences with his unique blend of vocal talent, captivating stage presence, and undeniable charm

TXT’s Heuning Kai:

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

As the youngest member of TWICE, Tzuyu captivates audiences with her ethereal beauty and exceptional talent, contributing to the group's global success

TWICE’s Tzuyu: 

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

