Pujya Doss

November 8, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop male rappers

Known for his intellectual lyrics and charismatic stage presence, RM is the leader and main rapper of the global phenomenon BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS) 

With his versatile flow and introspective songwriting, Suga is a force to be reckoned with as the lead rapper of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS) 

A true icon of K-pop rap, Zico is known for his catchy melodies, witty wordplay, and solo success

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Zico (Block B) 

A pioneer of K-pop fashion and music, G-Dragon is a legendary rapper and producer who has shaped the industry

Image: YG Entertainment

G-Dragon (BIGBANG) 

With his laid-back charm and smooth rapping style, Mino is a fan favorite known for his solo work and his role in WINNER

Image: YG Entertainment

Mino (WINNER) 

A powerhouse rapper with a commanding presence, Bobby is the main rapper of iKON and a respected figure in the K-pop scene

Image: YG Entertainment

Bobby (iKON) 

Known for his lightning-fast rap speed and versatile flow, Changbin is the main rapper of Stray Kids and a rising star in K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

Changbin (Stray Kids) 

A charismatic rapper with a unique style, Han is known for his witty lyrics and impressive vocal skills, making him a standout member of Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

Han (Stray Kids) 

A versatile rapper and dancer, Taeyong is the leader of NCT's various subunits and a respected figure in the K-pop industry

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyong (NCT) 

With his smooth flow and multilingual skills, Mark is a versatile rapper known for his work in NCT's various subunits and his solo projects

Image: SM Entertainment

Mark (NCT) 

