Top 10 K-pop male rappers
Known for his intellectual lyrics and charismatic stage presence, RM is the leader and main rapper of the global phenomenon BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
With his versatile flow and introspective songwriting, Suga is a force to be reckoned with as the lead rapper of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
A true icon of K-pop rap, Zico is known for his catchy melodies, witty wordplay, and solo success
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Zico (Block B)
A pioneer of K-pop fashion and music, G-Dragon is a legendary rapper and producer who has shaped the industry
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
With his laid-back charm and smooth rapping style, Mino is a fan favorite known for his solo work and his role in WINNER
Image: YG Entertainment
Mino (WINNER)
A powerhouse rapper with a commanding presence, Bobby is the main rapper of iKON and a respected figure in the K-pop scene
Image: YG Entertainment
Bobby (iKON)
Known for his lightning-fast rap speed and versatile flow, Changbin is the main rapper of Stray Kids and a rising star in K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
Changbin (Stray Kids)
A charismatic rapper with a unique style, Han is known for his witty lyrics and impressive vocal skills, making him a standout member of Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
Han (Stray Kids)
A versatile rapper and dancer, Taeyong is the leader of NCT's various subunits and a respected figure in the K-pop industry
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyong (NCT)
With his smooth flow and multilingual skills, Mark is a versatile rapper known for his work in NCT's various subunits and his solo projects
Image: SM Entertainment
Mark (NCT)