Saumya

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop male visuals

Image:  BIGHIT Music

Jin from BTS is known for his striking visuals, often called ‘Worldwide Handsome;’ by fans. His symmetrical features and charming smile make him a standout member of the group

Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO is known for his stunning visuals, admired by many for his striking appearance and charming demeanor

Image:  Fantiago

Ex-SF9 member Rowoon's visuals are captivating, with a tall stature, charming smile, and captivating eyes, making him a standout in the industry

Image: FNC Entertainment

V of BTS is celebrated for his mesmerizing visuals, characterized by his sharp jawline, deep gaze, and flawless complexion, captivating audiences

Image: BIGHIT Entertainment

ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki's visuals captivate audiences with vibrant colors, dynamic camera angles, and meticulous attention to detail, leaving a lasting impression

Image: BELIFT Lab 

Sehun's visuals in EXO are undeniably captivating, drawing admiration from fans worldwide for his strikingly sharp features establishing him as a prominent visual presence

Image: SM Entertainment

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Felix  of Stray Kids, is celebrated for his distinctive deep voice, impressive dancing skills, and charming personality, earning him a dedicated fanbase

Yeonjun, a member of TXT is known for his dynamic stage presence, captivating charisma, and versatile talents, contributing to the group's success 

Image: BIGHIT Entertainment

ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon's visuals, often dubbed as the ‘Ice Prince’, add to his captivating stage presence and charisma in the K-pop industry

Image: BLIFT Lab 

TXT’s leader Soobin radiates an aura of captivating charm and elegance with his mesmerizing visuals, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide

Image: BIGHIT Entertainment

