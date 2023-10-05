Heading 3
OCTOBER 05, 2023
Top 10 K-pop male vocalists
His vocals are as sweet as honey, yet as powerful as thunder. He can hit any note with ease, and his voice is full of emotion
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
His vocals are like a velvet cloud, soft and soothing to the ears. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of expression
Baekhyun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
His vocals are like a warm hug, comforting and enveloping. He has a unique voice that is instantly recognizable
D.O. (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
His vocals are like a crystal clear stream, refreshing and pure. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of clarity
Chen (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
His vocals are like a fine wine, getting better with age. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of maturity
Kyuhyun (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
His vocals are like a breath of fresh air, light and airy. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of potential
Taehyun (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
His vocals are like a ray of sunshine, bright and cheerful. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of energy
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
His vocals are like a velvet blanket, soft and comforting. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of warmth
MJ (ASTRO)
Image: Fantagio Music
His vocals are like a gentle breeze, soothing and calming. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of soul
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
His vocals are like a powerful storm, captivating and mesmerizing. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of emotion
Jaejoong (JYJ)
Image: C-JeS Entertainment
