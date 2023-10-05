Heading 3

OCTOBER 05, 2023

Top 10 K-pop male vocalists

His vocals are as sweet as honey, yet as powerful as thunder. He can hit any note with ease, and his voice is full of emotion

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His vocals are like a velvet cloud, soft and soothing to the ears. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of expression

Baekhyun (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

His vocals are like a warm hug, comforting and enveloping. He has a unique voice that is instantly recognizable

D.O. (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

His vocals are like a crystal clear stream, refreshing and pure. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of clarity

Chen (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

His vocals are like a fine wine, getting better with age. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of maturity

Kyuhyun (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment

His vocals are like a breath of fresh air, light and airy. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of potential

Taehyun (TXT)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His vocals are like a ray of sunshine, bright and cheerful. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of energy

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

His vocals are like a velvet blanket, soft and comforting. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of warmth

MJ (ASTRO)

Image: Fantagio Music

His vocals are like a gentle breeze, soothing and calming. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of soul

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His vocals are like a powerful storm, captivating and mesmerizing. He has a wide range, and his voice is full of emotion

Jaejoong (JYJ)

Image: C-JeS Entertainment

