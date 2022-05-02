Top 10 K-pop Monster Rookies of all time

SHINee, since its debut, has distinguished itself with exceptional vocals and innovative music styles, earning a devoted fanbase. They made history as the first group to achieve the Rookie Grand Slam by winning every possible Rookie of the Year award
Image credits: SM Entertainment
Blackpink, debuting in August 2016 with Square One, set sales and chart records, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to achieve international milestones on charts like Billboard, showcasing global influence
Image credits: YG Entertainment
BTS, formed in 2010, debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, marking the beginning of their transformative journey from a self-producing hip-hop group to global K-pop icons
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSC
Debuting in 2022, NewJeans captivated the K-pop scene, clinching awards like Rookie of the Year and Song of the Year. Their debut track, Attention, became a massive hit, topping charts and setting a Guinness World Record with 1 billion Spotify streams in 219 days
Image credits: ADOR
Formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuting in 2012, EXO achieved unprecedented success with their debut, breaking sales records and earning accolades like Best New Artist, setting a new standard for K-Pop rookies
Image credits: SM Entertainment
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Debuting in 2019, ITZY gained renown for their charismatic performances and record-breaking achievements, securing the fastest music show win and the quickest K-Pop debut MV to reach 100 million views with Dalla Dalla
Formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, iKon, originally known as Team B from WIN: Who is Next, solidified their place in K-pop with their debut studio album Welcome Back in 2015, featuring chart-topping singles like My Type and Apology
Image credits: YG Entertainment
LE SSERAFIM made their impactful debut on May 2, 2022, with the EP FEARLESS, achieving noteworthy sales and chart success, establishing themselves as a promising force in the K-pop scene
Image credits: SOURCE Music
Formed through the 2017 reality show of the same name, Stray Kids officially debuted on March 25, 2018, with the EP I Am Not, marking the beginning of their impactful journey in the K-pop scene. Their second studio album NO EASY became their first million-selling album in 2021
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
BIGBANG, formed by YG Entertainment, made their debut with the release of BigBang Vol.1 in 2006, and despite a modest start, they soon became pioneers in K-pop, achieving unparalleled success with hit singles like Lies, Last Farewell and Haru Haru