Top 10 K-pop party anthems
A dynamic electro-pop explosion with catchy chants, urging everyone to let loose. Big Bang's anthem is a timeless party banger
Fantastic Baby by Big Bang:
Image: YG Entertainment
Fierce beats and empowering vocals characterize this anthem, urging you to break free from monotony and dance. BLACKPINK commands the party scene
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Energizing and unapologetic, Fire is a K-pop party starter. BTS brings the heat with a blend of rap and melody that ignites any celebration
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A sweet and sassy summer hit, Red Flavor combines vibrant visuals with an infectious melody. Red Velvet's anthem is a fruity burst of joy
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
This global phenomenon that needs no introduction. PSY's Gangnam Style is the ultimate dance anthem with a quirky charm that captivated the world
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: YG Entertainment
A fierce debut statement, Boombayah is an explosive track that demands attention. BLACKPINK's charisma and energy make it a must-have for any K-pop party
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
High-energy and addictive, Dope is a celebration of youth and ambition. BTS's anthem encourages you to embrace your passions and dance without limits
Dope by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bubbly and infectious track, Cheer Up is TWICE's signature feel-good anthem. The perfect blend of sweetness and charm, it lifts spirits and fills dance floors
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A melodic masterpiece, Love Scenario is a sentimental yet upbeat anthem. iKON's storytelling through music creates a warm and inviting party atmosphere
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
A playful and vibrant song that radiates positivity. Shine captures the essence of carefree joy, making it a perfect addition to any K-pop party playlist
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment