 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 18, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop party anthems

A dynamic electro-pop explosion with catchy chants, urging everyone to let loose. Big Bang's anthem is a timeless party banger

Fantastic Baby by Big Bang:

Image: YG Entertainment

Fierce beats and empowering vocals characterize this anthem, urging you to break free from monotony and dance. BLACKPINK commands the party scene

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Energizing and unapologetic, Fire is a K-pop party starter. BTS brings the heat with a blend of rap and melody that ignites any celebration

Fire by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A sweet and sassy summer hit, Red Flavor combines vibrant visuals with an infectious melody. Red Velvet's anthem is a fruity burst of joy

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This global phenomenon that needs no introduction. PSY's Gangnam Style is the ultimate dance anthem with a quirky charm that captivated the world

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A fierce debut statement, Boombayah is an explosive track that demands attention. BLACKPINK's charisma and energy make it a must-have for any K-pop party

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

High-energy and addictive, Dope is a celebration of youth and ambition. BTS's anthem encourages you to embrace your passions and dance without limits

Dope by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bubbly and infectious track, Cheer Up is TWICE's signature feel-good anthem. The perfect blend of sweetness and charm, it lifts spirits and fills dance floors

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A melodic masterpiece, Love Scenario is a sentimental yet upbeat anthem. iKON's storytelling through music creates a warm and inviting party atmosphere

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A playful and vibrant song that radiates positivity. Shine captures the essence of carefree joy, making it a perfect addition to any K-pop party playlist

Shine by PENTAGON: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

