Top 10 K-pop Pool Party Anthems
This summery track is perfect for getting everyone in a festive mood with its catchy beat and fun vibes
Image: Starship Entertainment
Sistar by Touch My Body:
A lively and infectious song that will have everyone dancing and shaking it by the pool
Image: Starship Entertainment
Shake It by SISTAR:
A cheerful and upbeat track that feels like a perfect summer holiday
Holiday by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
A tropical and groovy tune that brings a laid-back island vibe to your pool party
Kokobop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A smooth and cool track that's perfect for chilling by the pool with friends
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
An upbeat and refreshing song that captures the essence of a sunny summer day
Sunny Summer by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music
This bubbly and fun track will have everyone in a happy mood, perfect for a poolside bash
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A captivating song with a catchy beat that's perfect for diving into the pool and having fun
Love Dive by IVE:
Image: Starship Entertainment
A breezy and feel-good track that will make you want to relax and enjoy the summer sun
Rooftop by N.Flying:
Image: FNC Entertainment
A joyful and vibrant song that's perfect for celebrating summer with a pool party
Holiday Party by Weeekly:
Image: Play M Entertainment