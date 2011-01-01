Top 10 K-pop rainy day jams
This is a slow and atmospheric ballad perfect for the rainy day feels. The vocals of this song are simply stunning with heartbreaking lyrics
Rain by Taeyeon (2016)
Image: SM Entertainment
Here is another slow ballad with a little upbeat music that has a melancholic feel to it. Her soulful vocals and perfect lyrics make this song great for a rainy day
Rainy Season by Heize (2017)
Image: P NATION
This is a slow R&B soul song that is perfect for a slow drizzle. The vocals are so soothing with a perfect mix of melody that drenches your heart
Rain by BTS (2014)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a collaborative R&B song that has the rainy day feels with beautiful and romantic lyrics that break your heart
You, Clouds, and Rain by Heize (2017)
Image: P NATION
This is a simple and understated song that is perfect for relaxing and listening when it rains. The vocals in this song are delicate and soothing that talk about the beauty of a rainy day
Rain Drop by IU (2011)
Image: EDAM Entertainment
This is a mid-tempo song with a catchy melody perfect to listen to after a bitter rainy day. The vocals in the song are bright and clear that talk about new beginnings
When The Rain Stops by Wendy (2021)
Image: SM Entertainment
This is a smooth R&B song that is perfect when you want to feel a little bit romantic on rainy days. The vocals are sultry and seductive about the beauty of love
Image : tvN
Beautiful by Crush (2018)
Here is another ballad that's perfect for a rainy day when you are feeling down. IU's vocals are stunning with a power of hope in the lyrics
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU (2017)
This is a folk-pop song that makes you feel more relaxed on a rainy day. The vocals in this song are delicate and describe the beauty of nature
Flowerpot by AKMU (2019)
Image:YG Entertainment
This is a dark atmospheric R&B song that makes you feel mysterious and moody on a rainy day. The vocals of the song are powerful that talks about beauty of rain
Rainy Blue by Wonwoo (2022)
Image: Pledis Entertainment