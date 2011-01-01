Heading 3

Top 10 K-pop rainy day jams

This is a slow and atmospheric ballad perfect for the rainy day feels. The vocals of this song are simply stunning with heartbreaking lyrics

 Rain by Taeyeon (2016)

Here is another slow ballad with a little upbeat music that has a melancholic feel to it. Her soulful vocals and perfect lyrics make this song great for a rainy day

 Rainy Season by Heize (2017)

This is a slow R&B soul song that is perfect for a slow drizzle. The vocals are so soothing with a perfect mix of melody that drenches your heart

 Rain by BTS (2014)

This is a collaborative R&B song that has the rainy day feels with beautiful and romantic lyrics that break your heart

You, Clouds, and Rain by Heize (2017)

This is a simple and understated song that is perfect for relaxing and listening when it rains. The vocals in this song are delicate and soothing that talk about the beauty of a rainy day

Rain Drop by IU (2011)

This is a mid-tempo song with a catchy melody perfect to listen to after a bitter rainy day. The vocals in the song are bright and clear that talk about new beginnings

When The Rain Stops by Wendy (2021)

This is a smooth R&B song that is perfect when you want to feel a little bit romantic on rainy days. The vocals are sultry and seductive about the beauty of love

Beautiful by Crush (2018) 

Here is another ballad that's perfect for a rainy day when you are feeling down. IU's vocals are stunning with a power of hope in the lyrics

Through the Night by IU (2017)

This is a folk-pop song that makes you feel more relaxed on a rainy day. The vocals in this song are delicate and describe the beauty of nature

 Flowerpot by AKMU (2019)

This is a dark atmospheric R&B song that makes you feel mysterious and moody on a rainy day. The vocals of the song are powerful that talks about beauty of rain

Rainy Blue by Wonwoo (2022) 

