Top 10 K-pop rappers you can’t miss
A lyrical genius and BTS leader, RM combines introspective lyrics with poetic finesse, elevating the group's music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
A versatile artist and former Block B leader, Zico's charisma and distinctive style have solidified him as a K-pop rap icon
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Zico
G-Dragon is one of the most popular and influential K-pop rappers of all time. He is known for his unique style, experimental music, and ability to write and produce his own songs
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa is a member of BLACKPINK and one of the most popular female rappers in K-pop. She is known for her powerful flow, energetic stage presence, and powerful vocals
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Jackson's dynamic rap style and multilingual talents shine in GOT7, while his solo career showcases his global appeal
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: Team Wang
iKON's Bobby stands out with intense delivery and clever wordplay, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier K-pop rapper
Bobby (iKON)
Image: YG Entertainment
A lyrical genius, Suga's emotive verses, and poetic expressions contribute to BTS's profound discography
Suga (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jessi's powerful presence and fearless attitude redefine the K-pop rap scene, embodying unapologetic confidence in her music
Jessi
Image: P Nation
Stray Kids' Changbin impresses with rapid-fire flow and emotional depth, contributing to the group's unique sound
Changbin (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
A K-hip-hop trailblazer, Jay Park's rap prowess and entrepreneurial spirit have made him a respected figure in the industry
Jay Park
Image: H1GHR MUSIC