Pujya Doss

MARCH 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop rappers you can’t miss

A lyrical genius and BTS leader, RM combines introspective lyrics with poetic finesse, elevating the group's music

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

A versatile artist and former Block B leader, Zico's charisma and distinctive style have solidified him as a K-pop rap icon

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Zico

G-Dragon is one of the most popular and influential K-pop rappers of all time. He is known for his unique style, experimental music, and ability to write and produce his own songs

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa is a member of BLACKPINK and one of the most popular female rappers in K-pop. She is known for her powerful flow, energetic stage presence, and powerful vocals

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

Jackson's dynamic rap style and multilingual talents shine in GOT7, while his solo career showcases his global appeal

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Image: Team Wang

iKON's Bobby stands out with intense delivery and clever wordplay, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier K-pop rapper

Bobby (iKON)

Image: YG Entertainment

A lyrical genius, Suga's emotive verses, and poetic expressions contribute to BTS's profound discography

Suga (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jessi's powerful presence and fearless attitude redefine the K-pop rap scene, embodying unapologetic confidence in her music

Jessi

Image: P Nation

Stray Kids' Changbin impresses with rapid-fire flow and emotional depth, contributing to the group's unique sound

Changbin (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A K-hip-hop trailblazer, Jay Park's rap prowess and entrepreneurial spirit have made him a respected figure in the industry

Jay Park

Image: H1GHR MUSIC

