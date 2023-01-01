Top 10 K-pop Rookies of 2023

Topping our list is NewJeans. This young quintet has made a historical entry into the Korean music industry making it to the headlines nearly every day with a new remarkable feat
Since its debut on July 10, ZEROBASEONE has become the highest selling K-pop rookie boy group having sold over 3.83 million copies of their mini albums; Youth in the Shade and MELTING POINT
Next up in our list is another quintet of girls from SOURCE Music, LE SSERAFIM which has not only been the best performing girl group according to MAMA 2023, but also captivated audience with their catchy tracks and power packed choreographies
As new as 4 months old, RIIZE have made a remarkable entry in the K-pop industryon September 4 with their hit single album Get A Guitar, selling over 1.06 million copies
The next K-pop rookie is neither a girl nor a boy group but it is the virtual group, PLAVE. Since its debut on April 4, PLAVE has sold over 403.2k album sales
JYP’s latest debutant in the K-pop industry, NMIXX have made their mark not just with their catchy tracks but also their active appearances, events participation and social media engagements
Knock! Knock! It’s your BOYNEXTDOOR, selling over 746.6k albums since its debut on May 30. The sextet has released a single album WHO and mini-album WHY upon its debut
Formed through a reality survival show Girls Planet 999, Kep1er also comprises nine members. The girl group has a total of 6 albums under its name since debut in 2022
Xikers marked their entry into the K-pop industry on March 30 and have released 2 mini-albums since then, namely; HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing and HOUSE OF TRICKY: How To Play
Completing our list is HYBE’s multinational boy group &TEAM. The 9 members group was formed through reality survival show &Audition - The Howling and has released 3 albums since its debut in 2022