Top 10 K-pop Self-Produced Idols
Visionary rapper, producer, and leader, RM spearheads BTS's creative direction, infusing their music with introspection and depth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
RM (BTS):
Trailblazing icon and trendsetter, GD's innovative productions redefine K-pop, blending genres and styles with unmatched creativity
Image: YG Entertainment.
GD (BIGBANG):
Multifaceted artist and producer, Zico's dynamic compositions and charismatic performances showcase his boundless talent and musical versatility
Image: KOZ Entertainment.
Zico (Block B):
Exceptional leader and producer, Bang Chan's musical genius and leadership shape Stray Kids' identity, inspiring fans with his passion and dedication
Bang Chan (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Charismatic rapper and leader, S.Coups contributes to SEVENTEEN's self-produced discography, infusing their music with authenticity and creative flair
S.Coups (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
B.I (iKON):
Image: IOK Company.
Gifted songwriter and rapper, B.I's emotive lyrics and innovative compositions define iKON's sound, earning him recognition as one of K-pop's most talented producers
Renowned rapper and producer, Suga's introspective lyrics and evocative beats resonate with audiences worldwide, solidifying BTS's reputation as musical pioneers
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Versatile musician and producer, Jinyoung's melodic compositions and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of GOT7's artistry, earning him acclaim as a self-produced idol
Jinyoung (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Masterful composer and vocalist, Hui's emotive ballads and energetic anthems showcase his musical prowess, defining PENTAGON's sound with authenticity and passion
Hui (PENTAGON):
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Talented singer-songwriter and producer, Woong's creative contributions to AB6IX's discography reflect his dedication to crafting music that resonates with listeners
Woong (AB6IX):
Image: Brand New Music.