Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Self-Produced Idols

Visionary rapper, producer, and leader, RM spearheads BTS's creative direction, infusing their music with introspection and depth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

RM (BTS):

Trailblazing icon and trendsetter, GD's innovative productions redefine K-pop, blending genres and styles with unmatched creativity

Image: YG Entertainment.

GD (BIGBANG): 

Multifaceted artist and producer, Zico's dynamic compositions and charismatic performances showcase his boundless talent and musical versatility

Image: KOZ Entertainment.

Zico (Block B): 

Exceptional leader and producer, Bang Chan's musical genius and leadership shape Stray Kids' identity, inspiring fans with his passion and dedication

Bang Chan (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Charismatic rapper and leader, S.Coups contributes to SEVENTEEN's self-produced discography, infusing their music with authenticity and creative flair

S.Coups (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

B.I (iKON): 

Image: IOK Company.

Gifted songwriter and rapper, B.I's emotive lyrics and innovative compositions define iKON's sound, earning him recognition as one of K-pop's most talented producers

Renowned rapper and producer, Suga's introspective lyrics and evocative beats resonate with audiences worldwide, solidifying BTS's reputation as musical pioneers

Suga (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Versatile musician and producer, Jinyoung's melodic compositions and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of GOT7's artistry, earning him acclaim as a self-produced idol

Jinyoung (GOT7): 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Masterful composer and vocalist, Hui's emotive ballads and energetic anthems showcase his musical prowess, defining PENTAGON's sound with authenticity and passion

Hui (PENTAGON): 

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Talented singer-songwriter and producer, Woong's creative contributions to AB6IX's discography reflect his dedication to crafting music that resonates with listeners

Woong (AB6IX): 

Image: Brand New Music.

