Top 10 K-pop Soft Songs With Music Videos
A poetic journey reflecting on loss, love, and hope. BTS's emotive vocals and scenic visuals create a soothing masterpiece
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
IU's gentle vocals shine in this lullaby, accompanied by a heartwarming music video depicting innocent moments. Agency
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Through the Night by IU
A dreamy solo by BTS's Jungkook, Euphoria explores love and euphoria, complemented by serene visuals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria by Jungkook (BTS)
IU's emotional ballad expresses longing, accompanied by a poignant music video that captures the essence of yearning
Dear Name by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
A beautiful OST from Goblin, blending Chanyeol's soothing rap and Punch's vocals, with a mystical music video
Stay With Me by Chanyeol (EXO) ft. Punch
Image: SM Entertainment.
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU's introspective journey paired with G-Dragon's rap explores personal growth, complemented by a simple yet artistic music video
Hug by TVXQ
Image: SM Entertainment.
TVXQ's heartfelt ballad Hug is a classic, conveying warmth and comfort, with a charming music video showcasing their early days
A delightful duet, blending Doyoung's sweet vocals and Sejeong's charm, accompanied by a whimsical music video
Star Blossom by Doyoung (NCT) & Sejeong
Image: SM & Jellyfish Entertainment.
A tranquil instrumental by BTS's J-Hope, Blue Side evokes emotions through its calming melody and soothing visuals
Blue Side by J-Hope (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartfelt tribute to Jonghyun, Our Page is a soft ballad expressing love and remembrance, with a poignant music video
Our Page by SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment.