Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Soft Songs With Music Videos

A poetic journey reflecting on loss, love, and hope. BTS's emotive vocals and scenic visuals create a soothing masterpiece

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

IU's gentle vocals shine in this lullaby, accompanied by a heartwarming music video depicting innocent moments. Agency

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

Through the Night by IU

A dreamy solo by BTS's Jungkook, Euphoria explores love and euphoria, complemented by serene visuals

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by Jungkook (BTS)

IU's emotional ballad expresses longing, accompanied by a poignant music video that captures the essence of yearning

Dear Name by IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

A beautiful OST from Goblin, blending Chanyeol's soothing rap and Punch's vocals, with a mystical music video

Stay With Me by Chanyeol (EXO) ft. Punch

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

IU's introspective journey paired with G-Dragon's rap explores personal growth, complemented by a simple yet artistic music video

Hug by TVXQ

Image:  SM Entertainment.

TVXQ's heartfelt ballad Hug is a classic, conveying warmth and comfort, with a charming music video showcasing their early days

A delightful duet, blending Doyoung's sweet vocals and Sejeong's charm, accompanied by a whimsical music video

Star Blossom by Doyoung (NCT) & Sejeong

Image:  SM & Jellyfish Entertainment.

A tranquil instrumental by BTS's J-Hope, Blue Side evokes emotions through its calming melody and soothing visuals

Blue Side by J-Hope (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt tribute to Jonghyun, Our Page is a soft ballad expressing love and remembrance, with a poignant music video

Our Page by SHINee

Image:  SM Entertainment.

