Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs about mental health

A soothing track discussing inner struggles, and reflecting on solitude's impact

Blue Side by J-Hope (BTS)

Images; BIGHIT MUSIC 

Amidst energetic beats, the lyrics of I'm Fine delve into the complexities of mental health

I'm Fine by BTS 

Images: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Encouraging and empathetic, the song conveys the message of facing challenges together

You Never Walk Alone by BTS

Images: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Expressing solidarity and understanding, the song offers comfort to those battling mental health issues

Not Alone by NCT 127

Image: SM Entertainment

Addressing self-doubt and pain, V's solo touches on personal struggles

Stigma by V (BTS) 

Images: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Reflecting on sadness, the song offers solace to those grappling with inner turmoil

I Wish by FTISLAND 

Image: FNC Entertainment

A poignant track discussing isolation and loneliness

Image: YG Entertainment

Lonely by 2NE1 

Through metaphorical lyrics, the song touches on longing and emotional healing

Images: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Spring Day by BTS 

 A heartfelt message offering solace and hope to those feeling overwhelmed

Breathe by Lee Hi

Image: AOMG

The song empathizes with those afraid to express emotions, emphasizing support and understanding

Confession Song by GOT7 

Image: JYP Entertainment

