Top 10 K-pop songs about mental health
A soothing track discussing inner struggles, and reflecting on solitude's impact
Blue Side by J-Hope (BTS)
Images; BIGHIT MUSIC
Amidst energetic beats, the lyrics of I'm Fine delve into the complexities of mental health
I'm Fine by BTS
Images: BIGHIT MUSIC
Encouraging and empathetic, the song conveys the message of facing challenges together
You Never Walk Alone by BTS
Images: BIGHIT MUSIC
Expressing solidarity and understanding, the song offers comfort to those battling mental health issues
Not Alone by NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
Addressing self-doubt and pain, V's solo touches on personal struggles
Stigma by V (BTS)
Images: BIGHIT MUSIC
Reflecting on sadness, the song offers solace to those grappling with inner turmoil
I Wish by FTISLAND
Image: FNC Entertainment
A poignant track discussing isolation and loneliness
Image: YG Entertainment
Lonely by 2NE1
Through metaphorical lyrics, the song touches on longing and emotional healing
Images: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
A heartfelt message offering solace and hope to those feeling overwhelmed
Breathe by Lee Hi
Image: AOMG
Click Here
The song empathizes with those afraid to express emotions, emphasizing support and understanding
Confession Song by GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment