Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs about social issues

Spring Day reflects on loss, longing, and separation, drawing parallels to the 2014 Sewol Ferry tragedy BTS' introspective lyrics highlight the pain of missing someone and the desire for healing

Spring Day by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Black Swan delves into the fear of losing passion for music and art The song portrays the struggle to find one's true self amid societal expectations and pressures

Black Swan by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

4x4ever conveys the empowerment of women, encouraging self-confidence and strength Mamamoo's powerful vocals amplify the message of breaking stereotypes and embracing individuality

4x4ever by Mamamoo

Image: RBW Entertainment

NO challenges societal norms and encourages young people to stand up against oppressive systems The song's lyrics advocate for autonomy and the rejection of conformity

NO by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Eve discusses the fleeting nature of time and the consequences of human actions on the environment The song's metaphorical lyrics serve as a reminder of the importance of sustainability

The Eve by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

Hwaa metaphorically depicts the aftermath of a toxic relationship, symbolizing how emotional pain can be as destructive as fire The song encourages letting go and healing

Hwaa by (G)I-DLE

Image: Cube Entertainment

Still Fighting It addresses mental health struggles and feelings of inadequacy The song's poignant lyrics offer comfort to those battling their inner demons

Image: JYP Entertainment

Still Fighting It by DAY6

Butterfly discusses the fragility of life and relationships, conveying the message of cherishing moments and embracing change The song's gentle melody complements its reflective themes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butterfly by BTS

People is a commentary on societal hypocrisy, addressing issues like fake friendships and the dichotomy between public personas and private lives

People by Agust D (BTS' SUGA)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Eternally explores the darkness within one's mind and the struggle to escape it The song's vivid storytelling and atmospheric sound tackle themes of inner turmoil

Eternally by TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here