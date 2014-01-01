Top 10 K-pop songs about social issues
Spring Day reflects on loss, longing, and separation, drawing parallels to the 2014 Sewol Ferry tragedy BTS' introspective lyrics highlight the pain of missing someone and the desire for healing
Spring Day by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Black Swan delves into the fear of losing passion for music and art The song portrays the struggle to find one's true self amid societal expectations and pressures
Black Swan by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
4x4ever conveys the empowerment of women, encouraging self-confidence and strength Mamamoo's powerful vocals amplify the message of breaking stereotypes and embracing individuality
4x4ever by Mamamoo
Image: RBW Entertainment
NO challenges societal norms and encourages young people to stand up against oppressive systems The song's lyrics advocate for autonomy and the rejection of conformity
NO by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Eve discusses the fleeting nature of time and the consequences of human actions on the environment The song's metaphorical lyrics serve as a reminder of the importance of sustainability
The Eve by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Hwaa metaphorically depicts the aftermath of a toxic relationship, symbolizing how emotional pain can be as destructive as fire The song encourages letting go and healing
Hwaa by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
Still Fighting It addresses mental health struggles and feelings of inadequacy The song's poignant lyrics offer comfort to those battling their inner demons
Image: JYP Entertainment
Still Fighting It by DAY6
Butterfly discusses the fragility of life and relationships, conveying the message of cherishing moments and embracing change The song's gentle melody complements its reflective themes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butterfly by BTS
People is a commentary on societal hypocrisy, addressing issues like fake friendships and the dichotomy between public personas and private lives
People by Agust D (BTS' SUGA)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eternally explores the darkness within one's mind and the struggle to escape it The song's vivid storytelling and atmospheric sound tackle themes of inner turmoil
Eternally by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC