Top 10 K-pop songs by ASTRO that you can’t miss
A smooth and dreamy track with a catchy chorus and soothing vocals, perfect for late-night listening
Image: Fantagio
All Night:
A fiery and captivating song with intense beats and an enchanting melody that keeps you hooked from start to finish
Blue Flame:
Image: Fantagio
A funky and upbeat tune with a cool vibe, blending playful lyrics and smooth harmonies
Crazy Sexy Cool:
Image: Fantagio
A bright and energetic song that makes you want to dance, with its cheerful melody and infectious energy
Baby:
Image: Fantagio
A powerful and emotional track with strong vocals and an anthemic feel that leaves a lasting impression
Knock:
Image: Fantagio
A heartfelt and touching ballad that showcases ASTRO's vocal talents, perfect for those emotional moments
Always You:
Image: Fantagio
Breathless:
Image: Fantagio
A fun and lively song with an upbeat tempo and catchy chorus that makes you feel carefree and happy
An intense and dramatic track with powerful beats and strong performances that make it a standout
One:
Image: Fantagio
A feel-good, retro-inspired song with a catchy beat and playful lyrics that brighten up your day
After Midnight:
Image: Fantagio
A sweet and charming song with a romantic vibe, showcasing ASTRO's softer side and lovely harmonies
Confession:
Image: Fantagio