PUJYA DOSS

may 20, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs by ASTRO that you can’t miss

A smooth and dreamy track with a catchy chorus and soothing vocals, perfect for late-night listening

Image: Fantagio

 All Night: 

A fiery and captivating song with intense beats and an enchanting melody that keeps you hooked from start to finish

Blue Flame: 

Image: Fantagio

A funky and upbeat tune with a cool vibe, blending playful lyrics and smooth harmonies

Crazy Sexy Cool:

Image: Fantagio

A bright and energetic song that makes you want to dance, with its cheerful melody and infectious energy

Baby: 

Image: Fantagio

A powerful and emotional track with strong vocals and an anthemic feel that leaves a lasting impression

Knock: 

Image: Fantagio

A heartfelt and touching ballad that showcases ASTRO's vocal talents, perfect for those emotional moments

Always You: 

Image: Fantagio

Breathless: 

Image: Fantagio

A fun and lively song with an upbeat tempo and catchy chorus that makes you feel carefree and happy

An intense and dramatic track with powerful beats and strong performances that make it a standout

One: 

Image: Fantagio

A feel-good, retro-inspired song with a catchy beat and playful lyrics that brighten up your day

After Midnight:

Image: Fantagio

A sweet and charming song with a romantic vibe, showcasing ASTRO's softer side and lovely harmonies

Confession:

Image: Fantagio

