Top 10 K-pop songs by girl groups
A fierce and unforgettable anthem, with a catchy melody and iconic choreography that will get you moving and singing along.
IMAGE: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Du-Ddu Du-Ddu
A cute and upbeat song with a memorable chorus, perfect for dancing around your room or singing in the shower.
IMAGE: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - TT
A sultry and addictive song with a velvety smooth sound and sensual choreography.
IMAGE: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Bad Boy
A timeless classic with a bright and cheerful melody and infectious energy.
IMAGE: SM Entertainment
Girls' Generation - Gee
A powerful and empowering song with a self-love message and a confident attitude.
IMAGE: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - Wannabe
A futuristic and innovative song with a unique sound and captivating visuals.
IMAGE: SM Entertainment
aespa - Next Level
A retro-inspired song with a catchy melody and fun choreography that will make you feel nostalgic.
IMAGE: Brave Entertainment
Brave Girls - Rollin'
An elegant and sophisticated song with a dreamy melody and romantic lyrics.
IMAGE: Starship Entertainment
IVE - Love Dive
A bright and energetic song with a catchy melody and empowering lyrics.
IMAGE: High Up Entertainment
STAYC - ASAP
A fierce and confident song with a powerful melody and dynamic choreography.
IMAGE: Wake One Entertainment
Kep1er - WA DA DA