Pujya Doss

MARCH 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs by girl groups 

A fierce and unforgettable anthem, with a catchy melody and iconic choreography that will get you moving and singing along.

IMAGE: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Du-Ddu Du-Ddu

A cute and upbeat song with a memorable chorus, perfect for dancing around your room or singing in the shower.

IMAGE: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - TT 

A sultry and addictive song with a velvety smooth sound and sensual choreography.

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Bad Boy 

A timeless classic with a bright and cheerful melody and infectious energy.

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation - Gee

A powerful and empowering song with a self-love message and a confident attitude.

IMAGE: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - Wannabe 

A futuristic and innovative song with a unique sound and captivating visuals.

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

aespa - Next Level 

A retro-inspired song with a catchy melody and fun choreography that will make you feel nostalgic.

IMAGE: Brave Entertainment

Brave Girls - Rollin' 

An elegant and sophisticated song with a dreamy melody and romantic lyrics.

IMAGE: Starship Entertainment

IVE - Love Dive

A bright and energetic song with a catchy melody and empowering lyrics.

IMAGE: High Up Entertainment

STAYC - ASAP 

A fierce and confident song with a powerful melody and dynamic choreography.

IMAGE: Wake One Entertainment

Kep1er - WA DA DA 

