Pujya Doss

January 16, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for a busy day 

SEVENTEEN's Hug embraces listeners with comforting vocals and warm melodies, providing a serene escape amid busyness

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Hug by SEVENTEEN

EXO's Paradise beckons with a dreamy soundscape, offering an oasis of tranquility amidst life's chaos

Image:  SM Entertainment

Paradise by EXO

BLACKPINK's How You Like That injects fierce energy, ideal for conquering a hectic day with empowering beats

Image:  YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK

MAMAMOO's Wind Flower serenades with soulful vocals, bringing calmness and beauty to a bustling routine

Image:  RBW

Wind Flower by MAMAMOO

BTS's Blood Sweat & Tears blends mesmerizing visuals and powerful beats, offering an exhilarating escape during a busy day

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS

EXO's Butterfly Effect enchants with ethereal sounds, creating a captivating sonic journey amidst the hustle

Image:  SM Entertainment

Butterfly Effect by EXO

(G)I-DLE's DAHLIA captivates with fierce vocals and dynamic beats, providing an empowering soundtrack for a hectic day

Image:  Cube Entertainment

DAHLIA by (G)I-DLE

MONSTA X's Got My Number energizes with a catchy mix of beats and vocals, adding a playful touch to a busy schedule

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Got My Number by MONSTA X

ENHYPEN's Not For Sale delivers vibrant sounds and energetic vibes, making it an upbeat choice to tackle a hectic day

Image:  BELIFT LAB

Not For Sale by ENHYPEN

Red Velvet's Psycho blends sultry tones with captivating visuals, offering a thrilling musical journey for a busy day

Image:  SM Entertainment

Psycho by Red Velvet

