Top 10 K-pop songs for a busy day
SEVENTEEN's Hug embraces listeners with comforting vocals and warm melodies, providing a serene escape amid busyness
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hug by SEVENTEEN
EXO's Paradise beckons with a dreamy soundscape, offering an oasis of tranquility amidst life's chaos
Image: SM Entertainment
Paradise by EXO
BLACKPINK's How You Like That injects fierce energy, ideal for conquering a hectic day with empowering beats
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK
MAMAMOO's Wind Flower serenades with soulful vocals, bringing calmness and beauty to a bustling routine
Image: RBW
Wind Flower by MAMAMOO
BTS's Blood Sweat & Tears blends mesmerizing visuals and powerful beats, offering an exhilarating escape during a busy day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS
EXO's Butterfly Effect enchants with ethereal sounds, creating a captivating sonic journey amidst the hustle
Image: SM Entertainment
Butterfly Effect by EXO
(G)I-DLE's DAHLIA captivates with fierce vocals and dynamic beats, providing an empowering soundtrack for a hectic day
Image: Cube Entertainment
DAHLIA by (G)I-DLE
MONSTA X's Got My Number energizes with a catchy mix of beats and vocals, adding a playful touch to a busy schedule
Image: Starship Entertainment
Got My Number by MONSTA X
ENHYPEN's Not For Sale delivers vibrant sounds and energetic vibes, making it an upbeat choice to tackle a hectic day
Image: BELIFT LAB
Not For Sale by ENHYPEN
Red Velvet's Psycho blends sultry tones with captivating visuals, offering a thrilling musical journey for a busy day
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho by Red Velvet