Pujya Doss

may 31, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Chill Playlist

A soothing and melancholic track that captures feelings of sadness and longing, perfect for a reflective chill session

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue & Grey by BTS: 

This soulful ballad with Lee Hi's rich vocals and calming melody helps you relax and unwind

Image: AOMG

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

A mellow and reflective song that blends IU's sweet voice with G-Dragon's smooth rap, perfect for chilling out

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A gentle and dreamy track with a relaxing vibe and soft vocals, ideal for winding down

All Night by ASTRO: 

Image: Fantagio

A beautiful and soothing ballad with IU's tender vocals, perfect for a quiet and peaceful evening

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

This heartfelt song with its gentle melody and IU's comforting voice is great for calming your mind

Love Poem by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A soft and emotional duet that captures the feeling of loneliness, ideal for a chill and reflective moment

Lonely by Jonghyun ft. Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dreamy and gentle track with soft vocals and a calming melody, perfect for relaxing

Butterfly by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A melancholic yet soothing song with beautiful instrumentals and heartfelt lyrics, great for a rainy day chill

She's in the Rain by The Rose: 

Image: J&Star Company

A nostalgic and calming track with BoA's sweet vocals, perfect for a serene and chill vibe

Atlantis Princess by BoA: 

Image: SM Entertainment

