Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Chill Playlist
A soothing and melancholic track that captures feelings of sadness and longing, perfect for a reflective chill session
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue & Grey by BTS:
This soulful ballad with Lee Hi's rich vocals and calming melody helps you relax and unwind
Image: AOMG
Breathe by Lee Hi:
A mellow and reflective song that blends IU's sweet voice with G-Dragon's smooth rap, perfect for chilling out
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A gentle and dreamy track with a relaxing vibe and soft vocals, ideal for winding down
All Night by ASTRO:
Image: Fantagio
A beautiful and soothing ballad with IU's tender vocals, perfect for a quiet and peaceful evening
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
This heartfelt song with its gentle melody and IU's comforting voice is great for calming your mind
Love Poem by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A soft and emotional duet that captures the feeling of loneliness, ideal for a chill and reflective moment
Lonely by Jonghyun ft. Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dreamy and gentle track with soft vocals and a calming melody, perfect for relaxing
Butterfly by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A melancholic yet soothing song with beautiful instrumentals and heartfelt lyrics, great for a rainy day chill
She's in the Rain by The Rose:
Image: J&Star Company
A nostalgic and calming track with BoA's sweet vocals, perfect for a serene and chill vibe
Atlantis Princess by BoA:
Image: SM Entertainment