Pujya Doss

june 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Feel-Good Mood

An upbeat, disco-inspired track that radiates positivity and energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Dynamite by BTS 

An infectious pop anthem about lifting spirits and spreading happiness

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Cheer Up by TWICE

A catchy, melodic tune celebrating the ups and downs of love

Love Scenario by iKON 

Image: YG Entertainment 

A fruity, summer bop with vibrant visuals and a joyful atmosphere

Red Flavor by Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment 

A soulful ballad that conveys nostalgia and longing, perfect for reflective moments

Spring Day by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A catchy, feel-good collaboration that celebrates love and positivity

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A self-empowerment anthem with a vibrant sound and uplifting lyrics

Feel Special by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

A worldwide phenomenon known for its quirky dance moves and infectious beat

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image: YG Entertainment 

A sweet and melodious track that warms the heart with its comforting lyrics

You & I by IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

An iconic party anthem with an electrifying beat and memorable choreography

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

