Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Feel-Good Playlist
A vibrant disco-pop anthem, spreading joy and positivity with infectious beats and uplifting lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A catchy summer bop with addictive melodies, evoking carefree vibes and sunny days at the beach
Image: Brave Entertainment
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
An upbeat and energetic track with lively choreography, radiating charm and confidence for an instant mood lift
Very Nice by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Bubblegum pop at its finest, delivering catchy hooks and cheerful lyrics that brighten any day with its infectious energy
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A stylish and empowering anthem, blending addictive hooks with TWICE's signature charm, perfect for boosting confidence and mood
FANCY by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A heartwarming song about self-love and appreciation, filled with TWICE's sweet vocals and uplifting messages
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A feel-good track with an addictive melody and relatable lyrics, capturing the essence of youthful romance and nostalgia
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
An upbeat pop track celebrating individuality and self-expression, showcasing IU's charming vocals and catchy tunes
Celebrity by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A summery anthem bursting with fruity vibes and catchy hooks, igniting joy and dance-worthy moments
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A timeless classic with IU's powerful vocals and uplifting melody, spreading positivity and warmth to brighten any day
Good Day by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment