Pujya Doss

MARCH 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Feel-Good Playlist

A vibrant disco-pop anthem, spreading joy and positivity with infectious beats and uplifting lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A catchy summer bop with addictive melodies, evoking carefree vibes and sunny days at the beach

Image: Brave Entertainment

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

An upbeat and energetic track with lively choreography, radiating charm and confidence for an instant mood lift

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Bubblegum pop at its finest, delivering catchy hooks and cheerful lyrics that brighten any day with its infectious energy

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A stylish and empowering anthem, blending addictive hooks with TWICE's signature charm, perfect for boosting confidence and mood

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A heartwarming song about self-love and appreciation, filled with TWICE's sweet vocals and uplifting messages

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A feel-good track with an addictive melody and relatable lyrics, capturing the essence of youthful romance and nostalgia

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

An upbeat pop track celebrating individuality and self-expression, showcasing IU's charming vocals and catchy tunes

Celebrity by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A summery anthem bursting with fruity vibes and catchy hooks, igniting joy and dance-worthy moments

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A timeless classic with IU's powerful vocals and uplifting melody, spreading positivity and warmth to brighten any day

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

