june 24, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for a fresh weekday

Pujya Doss

BTS's Dynamite blasts away Monday blues with its upbeat tempo and infectious energy, injecting joy and positivity into the start of the week

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

iKON's Love Scenario brings warmth to Mondays with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, turning mundane moments into heartwarming memories

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up dispels Monday gloom with its cheerful vibes and catchy chorus, encouraging you to smile through the challenges ahead

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry resonates with Monday emotions, offering solace and understanding through its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

BTS's Spring Day embraces Monday melancholy with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, providing comfort and reassurance during difficult times

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ITZY's Not Shy injects Monday with boldness and confidence, urging you to tackle challenges head-on with its empowering beat and fearless attitude

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wanna One's Beautiful soothes Monday stress with its comforting melody and reassuring lyrics, reminding you to appreciate the beauty in every moment

Beautiful by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

GFRIEND's Sunrise illuminates Monday darkness with its hopeful lyrics and uplifting melody, guiding you towards brighter days ahead

Sunrise by GFRIEND:

Image: Source Music

IU's Good Day infuses Mondays with optimism and joy, lifting your spirits with its cheerful tune and heartwarming vocals, making every moment feel special

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

