Top 10 K-pop songs for a fresh weekday
Pujya Doss
BTS's Dynamite blasts away Monday blues with its upbeat tempo and infectious energy, injecting joy and positivity into the start of the week
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
iKON's Love Scenario brings warmth to Mondays with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, turning mundane moments into heartwarming memories
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Cheer Up dispels Monday gloom with its cheerful vibes and catchy chorus, encouraging you to smile through the challenges ahead
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry resonates with Monday emotions, offering solace and understanding through its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
BTS's Spring Day embraces Monday melancholy with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, providing comfort and reassurance during difficult times
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ITZY's Not Shy injects Monday with boldness and confidence, urging you to tackle challenges head-on with its empowering beat and fearless attitude
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Wanna One's Beautiful soothes Monday stress with its comforting melody and reassuring lyrics, reminding you to appreciate the beauty in every moment
Beautiful by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
GFRIEND's Sunrise illuminates Monday darkness with its hopeful lyrics and uplifting melody, guiding you towards brighter days ahead
Sunrise by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music
IU's Good Day infuses Mondays with optimism and joy, lifting your spirits with its cheerful tune and heartwarming vocals, making every moment feel special
Good Day by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment