Top 10 K-pop songs for a goofy weekend
Effortlessly blending charisma and charm, SHINee's fox-like idols bring a hard-hitting presence to the stage, captivating with their dynamic performances
SHINee – HARD:
Image: SM Entertainment
FIFTY FIFTY's fox-like allure in Cupid is a bewitching mix of playful elegance, captivating hearts with their unique charm
FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid:
Image: YG Entertainment
ATEEZ spices up the stage with a fox-like energy in BOUNCY, delivering a fiery and dynamic performance that leaves fans craving for more
ATEEZ – BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS):
Image: KQ Entertainment
DKB's fox-like features shine in I Need Love, a charismatic blend of suave moves and irresistible charisma that makes hearts flutter
DKB – I Need Love:
Image: Brave Entertainment
IU's fox-like grace blooms in Blueming, a whimsical and enchanting performance that showcases her versatility and endearing charm
IU – Blueming:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
TWICE's fox-like idols explore the essence of love with an irresistible sweetness and dynamic charm, leaving fans captivated and asking, What is love?
TWICE – What is Love?:
Image: JYP Entertainment
AKMU's fox-like talents roar to life in Dinosaur, a prehistoric journey filled with playful melodies and captivating vocals that transcend time
AKMU – Dinosaur:
Image: YG Entertainment
With its tropical beats and quirky lyrics, Kokobop transforms any weekend into a goofy adventure. EXO's smooth vocals and playful vibes set the mood
EXO - Kokobop:
Image: SM Entertainment.
MOBB's fox-like synergy in Hit Me is a powerful collaboration, blending fierce energy and magnetic presence that resonates with fans across genres
MOBB - Hit Me:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's fox-like dynamics in Run BTS showcase their playful camaraderie and boundless energy, creating a must-watch experience that fans run to enjoy
BTS - Run BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC