 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 18, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for a goofy weekend

Effortlessly blending charisma and charm, SHINee's fox-like idols bring a hard-hitting presence to the stage, captivating with their dynamic performances

SHINee – HARD: 

Image: SM Entertainment

FIFTY FIFTY's fox-like allure in Cupid is a bewitching mix of playful elegance, captivating hearts with their unique charm

FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid: 

Image: YG Entertainment

ATEEZ spices up the stage with a fox-like energy in BOUNCY, delivering a fiery and dynamic performance that leaves fans craving for more

ATEEZ – BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS): 

Image: KQ Entertainment

DKB's fox-like features shine in I Need Love, a charismatic blend of suave moves and irresistible charisma that makes hearts flutter

DKB – I Need Love: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

IU's fox-like grace blooms in Blueming, a whimsical and enchanting performance that showcases her versatility and endearing charm

 IU – Blueming:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

TWICE's fox-like idols explore the essence of love with an irresistible sweetness and dynamic charm, leaving fans captivated and asking, What is love?

TWICE – What is Love?: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

AKMU's fox-like talents roar to life in Dinosaur, a prehistoric journey filled with playful melodies and captivating vocals that transcend time

AKMU – Dinosaur: 

Image: YG Entertainment

With its tropical beats and quirky lyrics, Kokobop transforms any weekend into a goofy adventure. EXO's smooth vocals and playful vibes set the mood

EXO - Kokobop: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

MOBB's fox-like synergy in Hit Me is a powerful collaboration, blending fierce energy and magnetic presence that resonates with fans across genres

MOBB - Hit Me: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's fox-like dynamics in Run BTS showcase their playful camaraderie and boundless energy, creating a must-watch experience that fans run to enjoy

BTS - Run BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

