Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Heartbreak
A melancholic reflection on missing a loved one, BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics make this a soul-stirring ballad
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
BLACKPINK's heartfelt plea for love to endure, even in difficult times, is an emotional rollercoaster with powerful vocals and a memorable chorus
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK
2NE1's Lonely delves into the feeling of isolation after a breakup, combining poignant lyrics and a haunting melody to create a heart-wrenching anthem
Image: YG Entertainment
Lonely by 2NE1
This acoustic gem by Park Won poignantly expresses the pain of a breakup, featuring raw vocals and a gentle melody
All of My Life by Park Won
Image: Makeus Entertainment
Let Me In is a beautifully sad reflection on the end of a relationship, with their sweet voice conveying deep emotions
Let Me In by Cosmic Girls
Image: Starship Entertainment
Ailee's powerful vocals shine in Heaven, a song about longing for a lost love and hoping to reunite in the afterlife
Heaven by Ailee
Image: YMC Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Farewell expresses the pain of letting go with its emotional lyrics and her powerful vocals
Farewell by Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Another emotional hit by 2NE1, It Hurts explores the anguish of a breakup with a melancholic melody and evocative lyrics
It Hurts by 2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
A soul-stirring track by BIGBANG, If You deals with the sorrow of a relationship's end, featuring emotional vocals and a haunting instrumental
If You by BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
Missing You is a sad song about looking back at a failed relationship, but it also has a note of hope in it
Missing You by BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment