Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Road Trip
Pujya Doss
This is a feel-good song that is perfect for a road trip with friends. The catchy lyrics, upbeat tempo will make you sing and dance in no time
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission to Dance by BTS
This high-energy groovy song is sure to make everyone move. It has a catchy beat and powerful vocals that make you want to turn up the volume
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level by Aespa
This is another summer groovy song with catchy lyrics and upbeat music that makes you want to sing along with them, making it the perfect song for a long road trip
Butter by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This empowering song is perfect for your road trip with your squad. Its message on self-love motivates you to keep going on, no matter what
Image: CUBE Entertainment
TOMBOY by (G)I-DLE
This is a refreshing song for a hot summer road trip. It has catchy lyrics upbeat music and powerful vocals for a perfect trip
Alcohol-Free by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
This is an energetic song that is perfect for a road trip with your gang. Its explosive beats and powerful vocals will keep you pumped up for an entire trip
Sticker by NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
This catchy song is perfect for singing along on a road trip. It has an addictive melody that will make you want to listen to it on a loop
Fever by ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
The girl power anthem is for all your girlies! Its fierce vocals and powerful beat fills you up with girl power and make you feel like a queen
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Another confident anthem for your gang, this makes you feel like you can do anything. Its catchy melody and the empowering lyrics are all that we need to feel good
LALISA by Lisa
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
This is a nostalgic song that is perfect for a trip down memory lane. The wistful and dreamy melody with make you feel like you're back in your teens
"After School by Weeekly
Image: IST Entertainment