Pujya Doss

may 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for a scorching hot sunny day

A lively and upbeat song that feels like a beach party, perfect for dancing under the sun

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dance the Night Away by TWICE:

A bright and fruity track with refreshing vibes that make you feel like you’re sipping a cool drink on a hot day

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

A fun and laid-back song with tropical beats that transport you to a sunny paradise

Ko Ko Bop by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

An energetic and cheerful song that boosts your mood and makes you feel ready to take on the summer heat

Power Up by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A breezy and refreshing track that perfectly captures the feeling of a warm summer wind

Summer Breeze by SF9: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

A tropical and catchy song that makes you want to relax by the beach and enjoy the sunshine

Hola Hola by KARD: 

Image: DSP Media

A smooth and chill song with a groovy beat that makes you feel like you’re on a summer getaway

View by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A sweet and vibrant track that feels like a burst of refreshing lemonade on a hot day

Blue Lemonade by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A fun and carefree anthem that’s perfect for summer parties and enjoying the sunny weather with friends

We Like 2 Party by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A bright and cheerful song that celebrates the joys of summer, making you want to soak up the sun

Sunny Summer by GFRIEND: 

Image: Source Music

