Top 10 K-pop songs for a scorching hot sunny day
A lively and upbeat song that feels like a beach party, perfect for dancing under the sun
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dance the Night Away by TWICE:
A bright and fruity track with refreshing vibes that make you feel like you’re sipping a cool drink on a hot day
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
A fun and laid-back song with tropical beats that transport you to a sunny paradise
Ko Ko Bop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
An energetic and cheerful song that boosts your mood and makes you feel ready to take on the summer heat
Power Up by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A breezy and refreshing track that perfectly captures the feeling of a warm summer wind
Summer Breeze by SF9:
Image: FNC Entertainment
A tropical and catchy song that makes you want to relax by the beach and enjoy the sunshine
Hola Hola by KARD:
Image: DSP Media
A smooth and chill song with a groovy beat that makes you feel like you’re on a summer getaway
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
A sweet and vibrant track that feels like a burst of refreshing lemonade on a hot day
Blue Lemonade by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A fun and carefree anthem that’s perfect for summer parties and enjoying the sunny weather with friends
We Like 2 Party by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
A bright and cheerful song that celebrates the joys of summer, making you want to soak up the sun
Sunny Summer by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music