Top 10 K-pop songs for a sleepover
Tanya Saxena
Image: YG Entertainment
Typa Girl by BLACKPINK
Before calling it a night, put on some bangers like Typa Girl and make some reels, a stylish song with a captivating hook and tunes is perfect for your next sleepover
This iconic K-pop dance track from BTS is filled with feel-good energy, popping beats, and unlimited happiness, this song the minute it plays, puts you in a pleasant mood
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS
This track will change the mood from fun to slow and sizzling, with Bang Chan and Hyunjin’s melodious voices making you want to groove this K-pop, R&B, and Soul track is a must-listen
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Lights by Bang Chan, Hyunjin of Stray Kids
Who doesn’t know this banger, OMG by NewJeans will put the Oh my god in your sleepover party as you dance to this hip-hop R&B track
Image: ADOR
OMG by NewJeans
The soft yet arresting tunes of HALAZIA by ATEEZ will put you in a trance as you irresistibly move to the electro-pop beats of this song
Image: KQ Entertainment
HALAZIA by ATEEZ
Darl+ing by SEVENTEEN is a beautiful melody perfect for a sleepover, the heartwarming lyrics combined with the synth and pop beats make it a true banger
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Darl+ing by SEVENTEEN
This K-pop track will take you places while you listen to its compelling beats and exciting chorus and will put you in a beautiful daze
Drunk-Dazed by ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
An electro-dance song, Pied Piper gives a meaningful message in its lyrics while making you fall in love with its gentle and warm tunes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pied Piper by BTS
SHINee’s Taemin’s solo pop track Guilty with a fresh and captivating main hook will have you lip-syncing to the song in no time
Guilty by Taemin
Image: SM Entertainment
Case 143 is an electro, hip-hop, and pop song with the most addictive hook, it will make you get up and dance without a doubt in your mind
Case 143 by Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment