Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Summer Beach Day
BLACKPINK's Ice Cream is a refreshing summer treat with catchy beats and sweet melodies, perfect for chilling out on hot days
Image: YG Entertainment
1. Ice Cream by BLACKPINK
ft. Selena Gomez:
BTS's Dynamite is a vibrant summer anthem, radiating energy and positivity, guaranteed to lift your spirits and keep the summer vibes going
Image: Big Hit Music
2. Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a sizzling summer hit, with fiery beats and powerful vocals, setting the stage on fire
3. How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
SF9's Summer Breeze is a cool and breezy track, capturing the essence of a refreshing summer day with its smooth melodies
4. Summer Breeze by SF9:
Image: FNC Entertainment
Brave Girls' Rollin’ exudes summer vibes and carefree energy, transporting you to a sunny beach day, ideal for breezing through your tasks
5. Rollin’ by Brave Girls:
Image: Warner Music Korea
UP10TION's Your Gravity is a breezy track with a catchy melody and summer vibes, perfect for relaxing by the beach or enjoying a sunny day
6. Your Gravity by UP10TION:
Image: TOP Media
Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a fruity and fun summer anthem, bursting with vibrant colors and irresistible beats, making every day feel like a tropical getaway
7. Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
ATEEZ's WAVE is an energetic summer bop, with waves of excitement and powerful rhythms, taking listeners on a thrilling ride
8. WAVE by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment
A breezy and upbeat track with tropical vibes, whisking you away to sunny shores and making every moment feel like a carefree island getaway
9. Island by WINNER:
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
f(x)'s Hot Summer is a classic summer anthem, with catchy beats and infectious energy, bringing the heat to any summer day
10. Hot Summer by f(x):
Image: SM Entertainment