Pujya Doss

july 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for a sunny day

Red Flavor is an upbeat, tropical-pop sensation that captures the joy of summer. Red Velvet's energetic vocals and vibrant melodies make it perfect for a sunny day.

Red Flavor by Red Velvet:

Image:  SM Entertainment

BTS's Dynamite is a disco-pop anthem radiating positivity. The lively beats, catchy hooks, and feel-good lyrics make it an uplifting and dance-worthy track.

Dynamite by BTS:

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment

IU's LILAC is a cheerful pop song with whimsical melodies. Its vibrant and carefree atmosphere adds a touch of joy, making it ideal for a sunny day.

LILAC by IU:

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up is a bubbly and infectious track. With its catchy chorus and cheerful vibes, it's a feel-good anthem that brightens any day.

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image:  JYP Entertainment

EXO's Kokobop blends reggae and pop, creating a summer-ready sound. The breezy vibes and catchy rhythms make it a perfect addition to a sunny playlist.

Kokobop by EXO:

Image:  SM Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv is a fun and lively pop track featuring Halsey. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and positive lyrics make it a sunshine-infused hit.

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment

iKON's Love Scenario is a feel-good, melodic masterpiece. Its upbeat tempo, sweet lyrics, and addictive chorus create an atmosphere of warmth and happiness.

Love Scenario by iKON:

Image:  YG Entertainment

MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom is an energetic and upbeat track. Its lively beats and catchy hooks make it a perfect choice for a cheerful, sunny day.

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:

Image:  MLD Entertainment

PENTAGON's Shine exudes positivity with its playful melody and bright lyrics. The song's infectious energy and carefree vibe make it a delightful addition to a sunny playlist.

Shine by PENTAGON:

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Girls' Generation's Holiday is a lively pop track celebrating the joy of holidays. The upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and sunny vibes create an atmosphere of fun.

Holiday by Girls' Generation:

Image:  SM Entertainment

