Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for Awkward Dance Parties

A fun and upbeat song about feeling happy and free, Dynamite is sure to get everyone dancing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS 

A powerful and catchy song, How You Like That is perfect for a party anthem

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK 

A futuristic and electronic song, GingaMingaYo (The Strange World) is sure to transport everyone to another dimension

GingaMingaYo by aespa 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dance-pop song with a strong message, Run2U is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone moving

Run2U by STAYC

Image: High Up Entertainment

A hip hop and dance song with a catchy hook, Next Level is sure to get everyone pumped up

Next Level by aespa 

Image: SM Entertainment

A feel-good song about having fun, Permission to Dance is perfect for a party where you want everyone to have a good time

Permission to Dance by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bright and energetic song about love, Darari is sure to get everyone dancing and singing along

Darari by TREASURE 

Image: YG Entertainment

A powerful and aggressive song, MANIAC is perfect for a party where you want to let loose and have fun

MANIAC by Stray Kids 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A fun and catchy song, POP! is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone dancing

POP! by Nayeon 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful and confident song, Tomboy is perfect for a party where you want to feel empowered

Tomboy by (G)I-DLE 

Image: CUBE Entertainment

