Top 10 K-pop Songs for Awkward Dance Parties
A fun and upbeat song about feeling happy and free, Dynamite is sure to get everyone dancing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS
A powerful and catchy song, How You Like That is perfect for a party anthem
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK
A futuristic and electronic song, GingaMingaYo (The Strange World) is sure to transport everyone to another dimension
GingaMingaYo by aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
A dance-pop song with a strong message, Run2U is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone moving
Run2U by STAYC
Image: High Up Entertainment
A hip hop and dance song with a catchy hook, Next Level is sure to get everyone pumped up
Next Level by aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
A feel-good song about having fun, Permission to Dance is perfect for a party where you want everyone to have a good time
Permission to Dance by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bright and energetic song about love, Darari is sure to get everyone dancing and singing along
Darari by TREASURE
Image: YG Entertainment
A powerful and aggressive song, MANIAC is perfect for a party where you want to let loose and have fun
MANIAC by Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fun and catchy song, POP! is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone dancing
POP! by Nayeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful and confident song, Tomboy is perfect for a party where you want to feel empowered
Tomboy by (G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment