Top 10 K-pop Songs for Beginners
An infectious disco-pop hit perfect for K-pop newcomers, showcasing BTS's global appeal
BTS - Dynamite
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
A vibrant and catchy track exemplifies BLACKPINK's powerful presence
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last
Image: YG Entertainment
An upbeat and charming song that introduces TWICE's signature girl-next-door image
TWICE - Likey
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sultry, R&B-infused track displaying EXO's captivating vocals and charisma
EXO - Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
A smooth, urban-pop song showcasing Red Velvet's versatility and allure
Red Velvet - Bad Boy
Image: SM Entertainment
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
A high-energy track with a powerful rap line, offering a taste of Stray Kids' unique style
A fierce anthem celebrating self-confidence, spotlighting Mamamoo's vocal skill
Image: RBW
Mamamoo - HIP
An uplifting and relatable song about self-acceptance, featuring GOT7's youthful charm
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Just Right
A bold and empowering debut that introduces ITZY's girl-crush concept
ITZY - Dalla Dalla
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
A catchy track with a captivating blend of vocals and rap, representing NCT's diverse talent
NCT U - Make A Wish
Image: SM Entertainment