Pujya Doss

september 11, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for Beginners

An infectious disco-pop hit perfect for K-pop newcomers, showcasing BTS's global appeal 

BTS - Dynamite 

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

A vibrant and catchy track exemplifies BLACKPINK's powerful presence 

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last 

Image: YG Entertainment

An upbeat and charming song that introduces TWICE's signature girl-next-door image 

TWICE - Likey 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sultry, R&B-infused track displaying EXO's captivating vocals and charisma 

EXO - Love Shot 

Image: SM Entertainment

A smooth, urban-pop song showcasing Red Velvet's versatility and allure 

Red Velvet - Bad Boy 

Image: SM Entertainment

Stray Kids - God's Menu 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A high-energy track with a powerful rap line, offering a taste of Stray Kids' unique style 

A fierce anthem celebrating self-confidence, spotlighting Mamamoo's vocal skill 

Image: RBW

Mamamoo - HIP 

An uplifting and relatable song about self-acceptance, featuring GOT7's youthful charm 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Just Right 

A bold and empowering debut that introduces ITZY's girl-crush concept

ITZY - Dalla Dalla 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A catchy track with a captivating blend of vocals and rap, representing NCT's diverse talent

NCT U - Make A Wish 

Image: SM Entertainment

