Tanya Saxena

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for beginners

A soothing track with emotive vocals and reflective lyrics, offering solace and comfort in rainy days with its calming melody and heartfelt sentiment.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

BLACKPINK’s How You Like That is an EDM, pop song with powerful lyrics about flying as high as possible in the sky and banging beats, which will have you moving to it in no time

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK: How You Like That

Stray Kids’ Maniac is a trap, electropop song with drill sounds and background, captivating listeners with its distinctive vibe and compelling beat drops

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids: Maniac

ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM is an upbeat pop song with reggaetón beats, a catchy tune, and memorable lyrics 

LE SSERAFIM: ANTIFRAGILE

Image: HYBE Labels

SEVENTEEN’s song Super will turn you into a mystical fighter too as it resonates powerfully with the listeners with its fast-paced pop lyrics and music

SEVENTEEN: Super

Image: HYBE Labels

The hit trendy song Queencard by (G)I-DLE is a dance-rock song with catchy tunes and engaging lyrics with an electrifying energy

(G)I-DLE: Queencard

Image: CUBE Entertainment 

TXT: Loser=Lover

Image: HYBE Labels

Loser=Lover by TXT is a K-pop and rock song playing on the feeling of how a lover might be a loser in some eyes with an addictive rock background score and vocals

Bouncy by ATEEZ is an energetic pop song by the K-pop group with powerful yet disruptive sounds and a catchy chorus 

ATEEZ: Bouncy

Image: KQ Entertainment

OMG by NewJeans has a playful vibe with pop and hip-hop beats engrossing with its lively and peppy feels and groovy style

NewJeans: OMG

Image: HYBE Labels

EXO’s Love Shot is a sensual dance track popping with striking sounds and visuals, a memorable chorus which like a love shot stays longer than thought with the listeners

EXO: Love Shot

Image: SM Entertainment

