Top 10 K-pop songs for beginners
A soothing track with emotive vocals and reflective lyrics, offering solace and comfort in rainy days with its calming melody and heartfelt sentiment.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS: Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
BLACKPINK’s How You Like That is an EDM, pop song with powerful lyrics about flying as high as possible in the sky and banging beats, which will have you moving to it in no time
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK: How You Like That
Stray Kids’ Maniac is a trap, electropop song with drill sounds and background, captivating listeners with its distinctive vibe and compelling beat drops
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids: Maniac
ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM is an upbeat pop song with reggaetón beats, a catchy tune, and memorable lyrics
LE SSERAFIM: ANTIFRAGILE
Image: HYBE Labels
SEVENTEEN’s song Super will turn you into a mystical fighter too as it resonates powerfully with the listeners with its fast-paced pop lyrics and music
SEVENTEEN: Super
Image: HYBE Labels
The hit trendy song Queencard by (G)I-DLE is a dance-rock song with catchy tunes and engaging lyrics with an electrifying energy
(G)I-DLE: Queencard
Image: CUBE Entertainment
TXT: Loser=Lover
Image: HYBE Labels
Loser=Lover by TXT is a K-pop and rock song playing on the feeling of how a lover might be a loser in some eyes with an addictive rock background score and vocals
Bouncy by ATEEZ is an energetic pop song by the K-pop group with powerful yet disruptive sounds and a catchy chorus
ATEEZ: Bouncy
Image: KQ Entertainment
OMG by NewJeans has a playful vibe with pop and hip-hop beats engrossing with its lively and peppy feels and groovy style
NewJeans: OMG
Image: HYBE Labels
EXO’s Love Shot is a sensual dance track popping with striking sounds and visuals, a memorable chorus which like a love shot stays longer than thought with the listeners
EXO: Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment