PUJYA DOSS

may 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for Every Mood

An energetic and catchy song that lifts your spirits and makes you want to dance with its joyful beat and fun lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment

Happy: Cheer Up by TWICE: 

A heart-wrenching ballad with emotional lyrics and a haunting melody, perfect for when you need a good cry

Image: Highline Entertainment

Sad: Lose by Wonho: 

A high-energy anthem with powerful beats and an uplifting message that makes you feel unstoppable

Energetic: Energetic by Wanna One: 

Image: Swing Entertainment

A beautiful and introspective song that delves into memories and time, with soothing vocals and meaningful lyrics

Reflective: Eight by IU ft. Suga: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A sweet and mellow love song with a catchy chorus and heartfelt lyrics that capture the feeling of being in love

Romantic: Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A fierce and empowering track with bold beats and strong vocals that boost your confidence

Confident: Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A calming and soothing song with gentle vocals and a peaceful melody, perfect for unwinding

Relaxed: Still With You by Jungkook: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Nostalgic: Replay by SHINee:

Image: SM Entertainment

A sentimental track that takes you back in time with its touching lyrics and nostalgic vibe

A feel-good song with an uplifting message and bright melody, reminding you to stay hopeful and dream big

Hopeful: Dreams Come True by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A powerful and majestic anthem with strong lyrics and a fierce performance that makes you feel invincible

Empowered: Lion by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

