Top 10 K-pop Songs for Every Mood
An energetic and catchy song that lifts your spirits and makes you want to dance with its joyful beat and fun lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
Happy: Cheer Up by TWICE:
A heart-wrenching ballad with emotional lyrics and a haunting melody, perfect for when you need a good cry
Image: Highline Entertainment
Sad: Lose by Wonho:
A high-energy anthem with powerful beats and an uplifting message that makes you feel unstoppable
Energetic: Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A beautiful and introspective song that delves into memories and time, with soothing vocals and meaningful lyrics
Reflective: Eight by IU ft. Suga:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A sweet and mellow love song with a catchy chorus and heartfelt lyrics that capture the feeling of being in love
Romantic: Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A fierce and empowering track with bold beats and strong vocals that boost your confidence
Confident: Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A calming and soothing song with gentle vocals and a peaceful melody, perfect for unwinding
Relaxed: Still With You by Jungkook:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Nostalgic: Replay by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
A sentimental track that takes you back in time with its touching lyrics and nostalgic vibe
A feel-good song with an uplifting message and bright melody, reminding you to stay hopeful and dream big
Hopeful: Dreams Come True by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
A powerful and majestic anthem with strong lyrics and a fierce performance that makes you feel invincible
Empowered: Lion by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment