Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs for Feel-Good Playlist

An infectious pop anthem about lifting spirits and spreading happiness

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Cheer Up by TWICE

A catchy, melodic tune celebrating the ups and downs of love

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON 

A fruity, summer bop with vibrant visuals and a joyful atmosphere

Red Flavor by Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

An upbeat, disco-inspired track that radiates positivity and energy

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

Dynamite by BTS 

A soulful ballad that conveys nostalgia and longing, perfect for reflective moments

Spring Day by BTS 

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey 

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

A catchy, feel-good collaboration that celebrates love and positivity

A self-empowerment anthem with a vibrant sound and uplifting lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE 

A worldwide phenomenon known for its quirky dance moves and infectious beat

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY

A sweet and melodious track that warms the heart with its comforting lyrics

You & I by IU 

 Image: EDAM Entertainment

An iconic party anthem with an electrifying beat and memorable choreography

Image:YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here