Top 10 K-pop Songs for Feel-Good Playlist
An infectious pop anthem about lifting spirits and spreading happiness
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE
A catchy, melodic tune celebrating the ups and downs of love
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
A fruity, summer bop with vibrant visuals and a joyful atmosphere
Red Flavor by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
An upbeat, disco-inspired track that radiates positivity and energy
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
Dynamite by BTS
A soulful ballad that conveys nostalgia and longing, perfect for reflective moments
Spring Day by BTS
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
A catchy, feel-good collaboration that celebrates love and positivity
A self-empowerment anthem with a vibrant sound and uplifting lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE
A worldwide phenomenon known for its quirky dance moves and infectious beat
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY
A sweet and melodious track that warms the heart with its comforting lyrics
You & I by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
An iconic party anthem with an electrifying beat and memorable choreography
Image:YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG