Pujya Doss

MARCH 26, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for non-K-pop fans

Catchy, high-energy song with a cute concept and bubbly vocals. Guaranteed to get stuck in your head

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT - TWICE 

Funky-disco track with powerful vocals and a feel-good message about spreading joy. Mostly sung in English

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite - BTS 

Empowering anthem with strong vocals and a sassy rap verse. Celebrates individuality and confidence

HIP - MAMAMOO 

Image: RBW

Sweet and nostalgic song with 80s synthpop influences. Sings about missing someone special

The Feels - TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Uplifting and bright song perfect for a celebration. Catchy chorus and a fun music video

Make A Wish - NCT U 

Image: SM Entertainment

Unique blend of pop-rock with catchy guitar riffs and strong vocals. Relatable lyrics about feeling stuck in a routine

Zombie - DAY6

Image: JYP Entertainment

Energetic and fun song with powerful vocals and intricate choreography. Positive message about chasing your dreams

Haru Haru - SEVENTEEN 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Bubbly and refreshing song with a summery vibe. Perfect pick-me-up with a quirky music video

Red Flavor - Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

Powerful and fierce song with strong rap verses and impressive vocals. Celebrates self-love and breaking free from expectations

Lion - (G)I-DLE 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Beautiful and sentimental song with soothing vocals and meaningful lyrics. Expresses love for fans and the connection between people

Mikrokosmos - BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

