Top 10 K-pop songs for non-K-pop fans
Catchy, high-energy song with a cute concept and bubbly vocals. Guaranteed to get stuck in your head
Image: JYP Entertainment
TT - TWICE
Funky-disco track with powerful vocals and a feel-good message about spreading joy. Mostly sung in English
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite - BTS
Empowering anthem with strong vocals and a sassy rap verse. Celebrates individuality and confidence
HIP - MAMAMOO
Image: RBW
Sweet and nostalgic song with 80s synthpop influences. Sings about missing someone special
The Feels - TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Uplifting and bright song perfect for a celebration. Catchy chorus and a fun music video
Make A Wish - NCT U
Image: SM Entertainment
Unique blend of pop-rock with catchy guitar riffs and strong vocals. Relatable lyrics about feeling stuck in a routine
Zombie - DAY6
Image: JYP Entertainment
Energetic and fun song with powerful vocals and intricate choreography. Positive message about chasing your dreams
Haru Haru - SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Bubbly and refreshing song with a summery vibe. Perfect pick-me-up with a quirky music video
Red Flavor - Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Powerful and fierce song with strong rap verses and impressive vocals. Celebrates self-love and breaking free from expectations
Lion - (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
Click Here
Beautiful and sentimental song with soothing vocals and meaningful lyrics. Expresses love for fans and the connection between people
Mikrokosmos - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC