Top 10 K-pop songs for Valentine’s party
BTS's Boy With Luv radiates love and joy, perfect for a Valentine's party with its catchy beats and charming lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Boy With Luv:
BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls:
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls captures the highs and lows of love, blending powerful vocals with an irresistible melody
TWICE's Dance The Night Away invites you to celebrate love with its upbeat rhythm and infectious energy
TWICE - Dance The Night Away:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
EXO's Love Shot exudes passion and romance, igniting hearts with its sultry vibe and captivating choreography
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Psycho adds a touch of mystery to the Valentine's party, blending haunting vocals with a hypnotic melody
Red Velvet - Psycho:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' God's Menu serves up a feast of love with its dynamic beats and electrifying energy
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's Wannabe empowers love seekers to embrace their true selves, making it an anthem for Valentine's celebrations
ITZY - Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NCT U's Make A Wish is a whimsical ode to love, perfect for setting the mood at any Valentine's party
NCT U - Make A Wish (Birthday Song):
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Answer captivates with its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody, making it a romantic choice for Valentine's festivities
ATEEZ - Answer:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
GOT7's You Are is a sweet serenade that celebrates the magic of love, creating a warm atmosphere for any Valentine's gathering
GOT7 - You Are:
Image: JYP Entertainment.