Top 10 K-pop songs for your first date
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
This catchy tune sets a light and playful mood, perfect for breaking the ice and getting to know each other
With its emotional lyrics and soothing melody, this song creates a romantic atmosphere, ideal for a heartfelt conversation during a stroll
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
Radiating confidence and charm, this upbeat track adds a touch of fun to your date, encouraging laughter and enjoyment together
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
V's soulful vocals and the song's tranquil vibe create a serene ambiance, making it perfect for a cozy evening under the stars
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sweet Night by V (BTS):
This iconic song evokes nostalgia and hope, symbolizing the beginning of a new journey together, filled with excitement and anticipation
Image: SM Entertainment
Into the New World by Girls' Generation:
With its catchy beat and playful lyrics, this song brings out the fun side of your date, encouraging lighthearted moments and laughter
Image: SM Entertainment
Dancing King by EXO ft. Yoo Jae Suk:
This timeless ballad expresses deep affection and devotion, setting a romantic tone for your date and making your special someone feel cherished
You Are My Everything by Gummy:
Image: C-JeS Entertainment
With its uplifting message of self-love and acceptance, this song boosts confidence and positivity, ensuring your date feels comfortable and appreciated
Image: JYP Entertainment
Just Right by GOT7:
This heartfelt track speaks of innocent love and fond memories, sparking meaningful conversations and fostering a deeper connection between you and your date
First Love by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Infused with sensual vibes and captivating beats, this song adds a touch of allure and romance to your date, igniting sparks and passion
Love Shot by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment