june 11, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for your Monday blues

Pujya Doss

BTS's Dynamite blasts away Monday blues with its upbeat tempo and infectious energy, injecting joy and positivity into the start of the week

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE:

iKON's Love Scenario brings warmth to Mondays with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, turning mundane moments into heartwarming memories

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up dispels Monday gloom with its cheerful vibes and catchy chorus, encouraging you to smile through the challenges ahead

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry resonates with Monday emotions, offering solace and understanding through its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

BTS's Spring Day embraces Monday melancholy with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, providing comfort and reassurance during difficult times

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ITZY's Not Shy injects Monday with boldness and confidence, urging you to tackle challenges head-on with its empowering beat and fearless attitude

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wanna One's Beautiful soothes Monday stress with its comforting melody and reassuring lyrics, reminding you to appreciate the beauty in every moment

Beautiful by Wanna One: 

Image: Swing Entertainment

GFRIEND's Sunrise illuminates Monday darkness with its hopeful lyrics and uplifting melody, guiding you towards brighter days ahead

Sunrise by GFRIEND: 

Image: Source Music

IU's Good Day infuses Mondays with optimism and joy, lifting your spirits with its cheerful tune and heartwarming vocals, making every moment feel special

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

