Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs for your workout routine

BTS's Not Today ignites the workout spirit with its electrifying beats and empowering lyrics, pushing you to break limits

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Not Today:

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love fuels workouts with its fierce energy and powerful rhythms, motivating you to conquer challenges

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love:

EXO's Power exudes strength and determination, driving your workout with its dynamic sound and uplifting message of resilience

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO - Power: 

TWICE's Fancy adds a pop of energy to workouts, blending catchy melodies with infectious beats that keep you moving

TWICE - Fancy: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids' MIROH pulses with intensity, syncing perfectly with high-intensity workouts, fueling determination and pushing limits

Stray Kids - MIROH: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ATEEZ - Wonderland:

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Wonderland transports you to an energetic realm, driving workouts with its powerful beat drops and adrenaline-pumping rhythms

ITZY - WANNABE:

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's WANNABE empowers workouts with its bold attitude and catchy hooks, inspiring confidence and self-expression with every move

NCT 127's Kick It kicks workouts into high gear with its explosive energy and dynamic choreography, pushing you to unleash your potential

NCT 127 - Kick It: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

MAMAMOO's HIP brings sass and groove to workouts, infusing each session with infectious rhythms and empowering vibes

MAMAMOO - HIP: 

Image: RBW.

GOT7's Hard Carry drives workouts with its intense beats and powerful vocals, propelling you forward with unstoppable energy

GOT7 - Hard Carry: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

