Top 10 K-pop songs from top K-pop bands
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A retro disco-pop track with infectious energy and positive vibes, Dynamite became a global sensation, bringing joy during tough times with its uplifting lyrics and groovy beats
BTS - Dynamite
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An empowering anthem with a blend of hip-hop and EDM, How You Like That showcases BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and stunning visuals, celebrating resilience and confidence
BLACKPINK - How You Like That
Image: YG Entertainment
A sultry, seductive track with a catchy chorus and smooth choreography, Love Shot highlights EXO's vocal prowess and dynamic performance skills, making it an instant hit
EXO - Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
A vibrant, colorful song with an addictive melody and upbeat rhythm, Fancy captures TWICE's signature charm and showcases their growth in style and musicality
TWICE - Fancy
Image: JYP Entertainment
A high-energy track with a powerful beat and martial arts-inspired choreography, Kick It emphasizes strength and resilience, reflecting NCT 127's bold and dynamic concept
NCT 127 - Kick It
Image: SM Entertainment
A funky, feel-good song with a catchy hook and playful choreography, Left & Right promotes positivity and camaraderie, highlighting SEVENTEEN's self-producing talents
SEVENTEEN - Left & Right
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A sophisticated, haunting track with smooth vocals and an eerie yet captivating atmosphere, Psycho displays Red Velvet's versatility and unique musical style
Red Velvet - Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
An intense, hard-hitting song with a unique blend of genres and bold lyrics, God's Menu showcases Stray Kids' creativity and powerful stage presence
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sleek, R&B-infused track with smooth vocals and elegant choreography, You Calling My Name highlights GOT7's mature sound and emotional depth
GOT7 - You Calling My Name
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dramatic, anthem-like song with powerful beats and dynamic performance, Wonderland encapsulates ATEEZ's adventurous spirit and showcases their strong stage presence
ATEEZ - Wonderland
Image: KQ Entertainment