august 22, 2024

Top 10 K-pop songs from top K-pop bands

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A retro disco-pop track with infectious energy and positive vibes, Dynamite became a global sensation, bringing joy during tough times with its uplifting lyrics and groovy beats

BTS - Dynamite

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An empowering anthem with a blend of hip-hop and EDM, How You Like That showcases BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and stunning visuals, celebrating resilience and confidence

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

Image: YG Entertainment

A sultry, seductive track with a catchy chorus and smooth choreography, Love Shot highlights EXO's vocal prowess and dynamic performance skills, making it an instant hit

EXO - Love Shot

Image: SM Entertainment

A vibrant, colorful song with an addictive melody and upbeat rhythm, Fancy captures TWICE's signature charm and showcases their growth in style and musicality

TWICE - Fancy

Image: JYP Entertainment

A high-energy track with a powerful beat and martial arts-inspired choreography, Kick It emphasizes strength and resilience, reflecting NCT 127's bold and dynamic concept

NCT 127 - Kick It

Image: SM Entertainment

A funky, feel-good song with a catchy hook and playful choreography, Left & Right promotes positivity and camaraderie, highlighting SEVENTEEN's self-producing talents

SEVENTEEN - Left & Right

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A sophisticated, haunting track with smooth vocals and an eerie yet captivating atmosphere, Psycho displays Red Velvet's versatility and unique musical style

Red Velvet - Psycho

 Image: SM Entertainment

An intense, hard-hitting song with a unique blend of genres and bold lyrics, God's Menu showcases Stray Kids' creativity and powerful stage presence

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sleek, R&B-infused track with smooth vocals and elegant choreography, You Calling My Name highlights GOT7's mature sound and emotional depth

GOT7 - You Calling My Name

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dramatic, anthem-like song with powerful beats and dynamic performance, Wonderland encapsulates ATEEZ's adventurous spirit and showcases their strong stage presence

ATEEZ - Wonderland

Image: KQ Entertainment

