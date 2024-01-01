Top 10 K-pop songs in 2024 so far
A heartwarming and uplifting track that reminds us of the power of love and resilience
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Love Wins All by IU:
An energetic and catchy song with bold beats and sassy lyrics that will get you hyped
Image: YG Entertainment
SHEESH by BABYMONSTER:
A soulful and reflective song about the complexities of friendship and emotions
Fri(end)s by V:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A dynamic and powerful collaboration with a fresh sound that blends rap and pop perfectly
SPOT! by Zico (ft. Jennie):
Image: KOZ Entertainment
A deeply emotional and introspective track that showcases RM’s lyrical genius and heartfelt delivery
Come Back To Me by RM:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An empowering anthem celebrating strong and confident women, with infectious beats and bold lyrics
Super Lady by (G)I-DLE:
Image: CUBE Entertainment
A fun and vibrant song with catchy hooks and a playful vibe that will have you dancing along
Like That by BABYMONSTER:
Image: YG Entertainment
An impressive and skillfully crafted track that highlights SEVENTEEN’s harmonies and musical prowess
Maestro by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A futuristic and high-energy song with mesmerizing beats and powerful vocals that captivate
Supernova by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
A fresh and innovative track with magnetic charm and addictive melodies that draw you in
Magnetic by ILLIT:
Image: Belift Lab