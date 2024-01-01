Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 02, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs in 2024 so far

A heartwarming and uplifting track that reminds us of the power of love and resilience

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Love Wins All by IU:

An energetic and catchy song with bold beats and sassy lyrics that will get you hyped

Image: YG Entertainment

SHEESH by BABYMONSTER:

A soulful and reflective song about the complexities of friendship and emotions

Fri(end)s by V:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A dynamic and powerful collaboration with a fresh sound that blends rap and pop perfectly

SPOT! by Zico (ft. Jennie):

Image: KOZ Entertainment

A deeply emotional and introspective track that showcases RM’s lyrical genius and heartfelt delivery

Come Back To Me by RM:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An empowering anthem celebrating strong and confident women, with infectious beats and bold lyrics

Super Lady by (G)I-DLE:

Image: CUBE Entertainment

A fun and vibrant song with catchy hooks and a playful vibe that will have you dancing along

Like That by BABYMONSTER:

Image: YG Entertainment

An impressive and skillfully crafted track that highlights SEVENTEEN’s harmonies and musical prowess

Maestro by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A futuristic and high-energy song with mesmerizing beats and powerful vocals that captivate

Supernova by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A fresh and innovative track with magnetic charm and addictive melodies that draw you in

Magnetic by ILLIT:

Image: Belift Lab

